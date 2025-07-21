Tribute Concert to Honor Santa Barbara Musician and Educator David M. Mendoza Sunday, August 3 at 2 PM at the Lobero Theatre

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, July 21, 2025 – Friends and family will come together on Sunday, August 3, 2025, for “Daveapalooza,” a special tribute concert honoring the extraordinary life of David M. Mendoza, a cherished local musician, parent, and educator.

Join us as we turn up the volume for David, coming together to celebrate a legendary man who lived out loud and brightened everything he touched. This curated afternoon of music will spotlight Mendoza’s impact on Santa Barbara’s music scene, celebrating both his contributions as a musician and his influence as an educator who inspired countless local students during his impressive career with the Santa Barbara School District. At the center of the event will be the 20-year reunion of Santa Barbara indie rock icons, The Hero and the Victor. The afternoon will also feature musical performances by artists who knew and loved Mendoza, including performances by The Lineup, Cactus Jerry and the Coyotes, Brasscals, and more.

Together, we’ll laugh, cry, and enjoy an afternoon of music and stories in remembrance of a truly remarkable man.

Tickets: There is no cost to attend, but tickets must be reserved in advance at https://www.lobero.org/events/daveapalooza/.

Learn more about David’s impact at https://www.independent.com/2025/06/02/in-memoriam-david-maurice-mendoza-1976-2025/.

Support David’s family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-angie-dylan-and-dahlia-after-davids-loss