(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities to host “Adventure Awaits,” a special adoption event in celebration of National Adoption Week. The event will take place on Friday, July 26, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at PetSmart in Goleta (7090 Hollister Ave). This outdoor, family- friendly event will transform the PetSmart parking lot into an engaging adoption “basecamp,” where community members can meet a variety of adoptable animals, support small businesses, and explore the joy and companionship that comes with pet adoption. Adoption fees will be waived for the day, and animals from shelters across the county will be available to meet and adopt.

“Adventure Awaits encourages the community to imagine how a pet enriches life’s daily journeys – from hikes to hammocks, sunsets to snuggles. Attendees will be invited to start their greatest adventure by adopting,” said Sarah Aguilar, Director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services. “Whether you’re ready to bring home a pet or are curious about the adoption process, we encourage you to join us for PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week!”

“Animal shelters and rescues are doing incredible work to save pets each day, but they can’t do it without the community’s support,” said Heidi Marston, director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “Adopting or fostering a pet can be an incredibly enriching experience and is the best way to support your local organizations. We all have a role we can play in helping pets in need, so please join us this National Adoption Week to show your support. We’re proud to work alongside partners such as Santa Barbara County Animal Services, whose team makes meaningful connections, giving more pets in need people to love.”

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 6,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and providing comprehensive animal care services to enhance the lives of both pets and people in the community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of animals.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care, and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more, visit http://www.petsmartcharities.org.