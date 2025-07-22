Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Joins California Lawmakers Demanding ICE Accountability

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Washington, D.C. – Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Chair Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) joined Reps. Salud Carbajal (CA-24) and Julia Brownley (CA-26) in a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons expressing serious concern about large scale immigration raids conducted across multiple counties in California during the week of July 8-12:

“According to multiple reports, ICE agents conducted large-scale, coordinated raids—many targeting agricultural sites—resulting in the detention of hundreds of individuals, most of whom are long-time community members and workers, including U.S. citizens. These operations appear to have involved aggressive tactics, including warrantless intrusions, racial profiling, and denial of access to counsel. Such actions raise significant constitutional, legal, and humanitarian concerns,” wrote the lawmakers.

In their letter, Reps. Espaillat, Carbajal and Brownley requested detailed information about the enforcement operations in question, including how many individuals were detained and are being held, and whether ICE is adhering to humanitarian and legal detention standards.

The lawmakers also requested information on how ICE will adhere to the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by a federal judge in Vasquez Perdomo v. Noem, which bans ICE officials from detaining individuals based on their appearance or ethnicity; speaking Spanish or speaking English with an accent; their presence at a particular location; or the work they do.

The TRO further requires ICE to only detain individuals based on a reasonable suspicion that they are in violation of immigration law — a reasonable suspicion not based on any of the factors listed above — and to provide adequate access to legal assistance to individuals who are detained.

“The Trump administration’s zeal to reach a million deportations in a year — a meaningless, arbitrary number — is pushing ICE agents to trample basic constitutional and human rights,” said Rep. Espaillat. “It’s also putting the federal government at odds with the social and economic well-being of our communities. The Trump administration needlessly changed the rules of the game overnight and everyone is paying the price, starting with the irreplaceable skilled laborers who grow our food.”

“The Trump administration is using immigration enforcement as a political weapon, targeting working families to score political points,” said Rep. Carbajal. “This is not how you keep people safe. In fact, this kind of chaos only makes communities more insecure. I’ll continue working with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to push back on ICE and the Trump administration’s cruel and inhumane immigration enforcement tactics.”

“My district, which encompasses most of Ventura County, was recently the site of one of the largest ICE operations in the country, resulting in more than 360 detentions in a single day. The troubling way these raids have been carried out throughout California raises serious concerns about the tactics used by federal agents and their disregard for due process and the rule of law,” said Rep. Brownley. “This is not about public safety — it’s about instilling fear. These actions lack transparency, accountability, and basic respect for the legal rights of every person in this country. My Democratic colleagues and I are continuing to work to hold this administration accountable and to ensure that our immigration policies reflect our values and our commitment to justice.”

﻿Read the full letter here.

About the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC)

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) is 43 members strong. The CHC serves as a forum for the Hispanic Members of Congress to coalesce around a collective legislative agenda. The Caucus is dedicated to voicing and advancing, through the legislative process, issues affecting Hispanics in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. For more information, please visit chc.house.gov.