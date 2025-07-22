Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — Maker House, the community ceramics studio in Goleta, has just opened registration for its next round of ceramics classes running from August through October, 2025. With 17 courses available, there’s something for everyone—from absolute beginners to experienced potters looking to deepen their practice.

“We are pleased to offer one of the most comprehensive ceramics programs on the Central Coast,” said Max Gaynes, marketing manager at Maker House. “This new class lineup is full of exciting opportunities to explore creativity, connect with clay, and be part of a vibrant artistic community.”

Classes cover a wide range of topics and techniques, including wheel-throwing, hand-building, and historical ceramic practices, offered during day and evening hours throughout the week. Maker House provides a welcoming and inspiring environment for students of all levels. Fees include clay, glazing, firing services, and studio hours to work on projects.

Registration is now open, however space is limited so apply soon. For class listings, more information, and to sign up, visit http://www.makerhouse.org. For scholarship information, email programs@makerhouse.org

Monthly memberships are also available, providing additional benefits for makers, including gallery opportunities, discounts on class fees, peer-to-peer workshops, photography studio, unlimited access to the studio during all open hours, and more.

For more information, contact:

info@makerhouse.org

(805) 681-9393

1351 Holiday Hill Road, Goleta, CA 93117

http://www.makerhouse.org

Follow Maker House on Instagram: @makerhouse.sb

About Maker House / Clay Studio

Clay Studio, dba Maker House, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ceramic arts studio on ten acres in the Goleta foothills. It is a haven for the Santa Barbara arts community and an international destination for all who are passionate about exploring the ceramic arts. The building is a contemporary 22,000 square-foot studio with high and low-fire kilns, potters’ wheels, hand-building equipment, an array of custom glaze stations, a library and garden space. The studio hosts a variety of classes and workshops, community events, private lessons, group and corporate team building events, artist talks and demonstrations.