Santa Barbara County, CA. July 2025 – CALM is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees: Geoff Stevens, Phillip Tabyanan, and Michael D. Young, PhD.

Each of these accomplished individuals brings unique expertise, leadership, and a deep commitment to CALM’s mission of preventing childhood trauma and healing children and families.

Geoff Stevens joins the Board with more than 30 years of experience in marketing, operations, and strategic leadership. As Vice President of Marketing at FlexOffers and founder of Kestrel Consultants, Stevens supports innovative growth in the tech and startup space. A longtime CALM supporter and former volunteer, he will serve on the Development Committee, helping to strengthen the organization’s fundraising and outreach efforts.

“CALM’s work goes beyond helping children in the moment—it’s about interrupting cycles of trauma that can echo across generations,” said Stevens. “Healing is a long-term, strategic investment in the future of our families and our community. I’m honored to support that mission.”

Phillip Tabyanan, a Santa Barbara County native, returned to the community after a 20-year career in maritime transportation and project management. He now serves as General Manager of PLUS Property Management’s California operations. His local roots and passion for community well-being make him a valuable addition to the board.

Michael D. Young, PhD brings decades of leadership in higher education and a deep background in student well-being and mental health. He served as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UC Santa Barbara for 25 years, overseeing a broad range of student-focused services and initiatives. Dr. Young has also played a significant role in statewide and national student mental health policy and continues to serve on several nonprofit boards in Santa Barbara.

“We are thrilled to welcome Geoff, Phillip, and Michael to our Board of Trustees,” said CALM President and CEO, Alana Walczak. “Their combined experience, community insight, and passion for CALM’s mission will strengthen our efforts to build resilient communities and reach the children and families who need us most. We look forward to the vision and leadership they will bring.”

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, 2,300 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 55-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.