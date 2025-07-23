City of Santa Barbara Fire Department Strengthens Emergency Response Fleet with New Aerial Ladder Truck

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 23, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara is proud to announce the recent acquisition of a new Pierce Arrow XT Aerial Ladder Truck for the Santa Barbara Fire Department, significantly enhancing the department’s emergency response capabilities and long-term service readiness.

The newly acquired ladder truck is equipped with a 107-foot aerial ladder, enabling firefighters to safely and effectively reach the upper floors of multi-story buildings for rescue and fire suppression operations, making it a versatile tool for both urban firefighting and technical rescue scenarios.

Designed with modern safety features, enhanced lighting, and greater storage capacity for tools and equipment, this new addition ensures the department remains equipped to meet the evolving needs of the community.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department invites members of the media and the public to attend a special unveiling ceremony on Friday, July 25, at Fire Station 1. The event will include the traditional “roll-in” ceremony, where the new apparatus is ceremoniously pushed into the firehouse by hand, honoring a long-standing fire service tradition dating back to the days of horse-drawn engines. This will be a unique opportunity for the community to see the new truck up close, meet the firefighters who will operate it, and celebrate a major investment in public safety.



Ladder Truck Unveiling Ceremony

Friday, July 25, 2025

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Fire Station 1 (121 West Carrillo Street)

The ladder truck was secured through a fiscally sound lease-to-own agreement, allowing the City to pay for the vehicle over a seven-year term that was initiated in 2022 and will finalize in 2029 for a total vehicle cost of $1,620,796. This strategic investment ensures financial flexibility while delivering essential public safety improvements today. A total of four fire apparatus were purchased under this lease-to-own program.

Fire Chief Chris Mailes emphasized the importance of the purchase, stating, “This ladder truck is a critical addition to our fleet. It enhances our ability to respond to emergencies quickly and safely. This investment reflects our commitment to protect Santa Barbara residents and visitors with the best tools and technology available.”

The ladder truck will be housed at Fire Station 1 (121 W. Carrillo Street), where it will provide citywide coverage and support for structure fires, rescues, and mutual aid requests.

With proper care and maintenance, the new ladder truck is expected to serve our community for the next 25 years, supporting generations of firefighters and residents.

Founded in 1881, the Santa Barbara Fire Department operates eight fire stations and serves the city with a dedicated team of highly trained personnel.

SBFD responds to more than 12,000 calls per year, providing fire suppression, emergency medical services, technical rescue, hazardous materials response, and disaster preparedness support.