CMTA Announces 2025 “Coolest Thing Made in California” Contest

Sacramento, Calif. – California is home to the world’s fastest microchip, zero-emission supercars, and now, the search is on to crown the next “Coolest Thing Made in California.” The California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) is proud to announce the third year of the contest, which celebrates the innovation and creativity of California’s manufacturing sector. As global supply chains shift and reshoring trends accelerate, California’s more than 30,000 manufacturers are proving that world-class innovation still starts here in the Golden State.

The “Coolest Thing Made in California” competition is the only contest of its kind in the state, with a bracket-style tournament in which the public can nominate and vote for their favorite products made in California. This contest highlights the vital role manufacturing plays in the state’s economy, which employs 1.3 million people and contributes $310 billion to the annual GDP.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of California’s economy. The industry drives innovation, creates high-wage jobs and produces the essential goods that support our everyday lives,” said Lance Hastings, President & CEO of CMTA. “In a rapidly changing global landscape, it is critical now more than ever to support and celebrate the ingenuity and resilience of our state’s manufacturing sector. I am very excited to see what the public nominates and votes for in this year’s contest.”

Each year, the contest makes headlines for its recognition of unique California-made products and the awareness it brings to manufacturers across the state. The 2024 contest brought in more than 246,000 votes and reached an estimated audience of 34 million people through social media and broadcast platforms combined. With past finalists including everything from edible cups to personal air taxis, each product represents cutting edge thinkers and technological advancements. This year, with a longer nomination period and a strong fanbase, the contest is highly anticipated.

How it works:

Nominate: July 21-August 29 During this timeframe, anyone can submit a nomination for a product made in California at coolestthingcalifornia.com/nominate. Products that reached the Top 4 Round in 2024 are not eligible.

During this timeframe, anyone can submit a nomination for a product made in California at coolestthingcalifornia.com/nominate. Products that reached the Top 4 Round in 2024 are not eligible. Vote: September 8-October 3 The public votes weekly in four bracket-style rounds. Each round narrows the field until a winner is determined. Popular round: September 8-11 Top 16: September 15-18 Top 8: September 22-25 Top 4: September 29-October 3

The public votes weekly in four bracket-style rounds. Each round narrows the field until a winner is determined. Celebrate: October 22

The winner is formally announced at the Coolest Thing Made in California Celebration on October 22, 2025, at The Citizen Hotel in Sacramento.

To learn more about the competition and nominate a product, go to coolesthingcalifornia.com.

About CMTA

The California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) has advocated for pro-growth laws and regulations before the California legislature and administrative agencies since 1918. The total output from manufacturing in California is $300 billion per year, roughly 10 percent of the total economic output of the state. Manufacturers employ 1.3 million Californians paying wages more than $25,000 higher than other non-farm employers in the state. For more information, visit CMTA’s website.