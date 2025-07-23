Empowering Waves: Blind Fitness Hosts Annual Surf Clinic at Santa Claus Lane Beach on August 16

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — [July 23] — Blind Fitness, a local nonprofit empowering people who are blind or have low vision through sports and recreation, is thrilled to announce its Annual Surf Clinic will take place on Saturday, August 16, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Santa Claus Lane Beach in Carpinteria.

In partnership with Surf Happens, Foreseeable Future Foundation, Wayfinder Family Services, and the Lions Club of Santa Barbara, this event offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for blind and low vision individuals to connect with the ocean, build confidence, and experience the joy of surfing in a safe, inclusive, and empowering environment.

“This event is one of the highlights of our year,” says Tania Isaac-Dutton, Executive Director of Blind Fitness. “Surfing is more than just a sport—it’s an experience of freedom, resilience, and connection. Through the power of community, we’re creating unforgettable memories and helping people of all abilities feel the thrill of riding a wave.”

The clinic includes professional surf instruction provided by Surf Happens, water safety guidance, and assistance from trained volunteers and partners. Participants will also enjoy a beachside lunch from Kyle’s Kitchen, generously provided by the Lions Club of Santa Barbara. Wayfinder will be on hand with participants from the Los Angeles area and to provide support and ensure a positive, accessible experience for all.

“Last year was our first time participating in this event,” shared a parent of a returning surfer. “Seeing my child light up with pride after catching their first wave is something I’ll never forget. The joy and confidence this clinic builds is incredible.”

The Annual Surf Clinic is free for blind and low vision participants and their families. Community members, surf enthusiasts, and volunteers are encouraged to get involved—whether through volunteering, spreading the word, or making a donation to support Blind Fitness programs throughout the year.

For Volunteer registrations, event details or to donate, please visit: http://www.blindfitness.org

About Blind Fitness

Blind Fitness is a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2021 with a mission to empower people who are blind or have low vision through physical activity, outdoor adventures, and inclusive recreation while raising public awareness of their abilities.

About Surf Happens

Surf Happens is Santa Barbara’s premiere surf school, dedicated to empowering people through surfing, ocean education, and community events. http://www.surfhappens.com

About Foreseeable Future Foundation

The Foreseeable Future Foundation is a national nonprofit supporting individuals and organizations working to enrich the lives of the blind and visually impaired through sports and recreation. http://www.foreseeablefuture.org

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is a nonprofit organization that provides expert, personalized support to children, youth, adults, and families facing significant challenges, including vision loss, multiple disabilities, complex medical needs, and involvement in the child welfare system. Through four key areas of impact—educational success, economic opportunity, health and well-being, and safety and resilience—Wayfinder offers a wide range of services, including early intervention and special education, residential and independent living programs, assistive technology and employment training, mental and physical health services, recreational programs, foster care, adoption, and temporary shelter. Wayfinder empowers individuals, supports families, and helps build stronger, more inclusive communities. http://www.wayfinderfamily.org

About The Lions Club of Goleta and Santa Barbara

The Lions Club is an international service organization known for its long-standing commitment to supporting vision-related causes and community wellness. http://www.goletasantabarbaralions.org