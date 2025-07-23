Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Whether a novice or experienced singer, many people are unnerved by the prospect of an audition. Sponsored by the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, The Choral Society is hosting a free, community-wide audition workshop at the Arts & Culture building,1330 State Street, on August 13 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

Becca Clarke, the Assistant to the Conductor of The Choral Society, will help prepare singers to approach vocal auditions with confidence. Clarke holds a Bachelor’s in Vocal Performance from the University of Utah and a Master of Arts in Music Leadership from the Eastman School of Music. She has sung with various ensembles including the Utah Symphony and Opera choruses. In addition to The Choral Society, she also performs with Quire of Voyces, the Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus, and is Production Manager for Camerata Pacifica.

Registration in advance is required. Please send your name, contact information and voice part to: sbchoral.org no later than August 12.

THE CHORAL SOCIETY AUDITIONS SET FOR AUGUST 16

The Choral Society will hold auditions for its 2025-26 season on Saturday, August 16. Artistic Director/Conductor JoAnne Wasserman will hear new singers and those seeking paid positions as Adjunct Singers and Section Leaders. Registration is required. Please contact sbchoral.org by August 11 for time and location for individual auditions.