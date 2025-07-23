Goleta City Council Adopts Resolution and Allocates $100,000 in Response to Recent Immigration Enforcement Activities

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A full room for the City Council Meeting on July 21 | Credit: Courtesy

Community member at the Special City Council Meeting | Credit: Courtesy

Executive Director for the Immigrant Legal Defense Center Julissa Peña | Credit: Courtesy

Chief of Police Services Lt. Frank Vasquez | Credit: Courtesy

District Attorney of Santa Barbara County John Savrnoch | Credit: Courtesy

Overflow area to accommodate community members | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, July 22, 2025 – A Special Goleta City Council meeting held last night, July 21, 2025, regarding recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the region drew an audience that filled the entire inside of the Council Chambers and outside in the overflow viewing area. After more than four hours of powerful public comment, the Council shared its thoughts and took the following actions:

Adopted a resolution that makes a call to action to all of the region’s federally elected representatives in Congress to advocate on behalf of immigrants who reside in Goleta. Click here to view the resolution.

Allocated $100,000 in funding to support non-profits offering front line assistance, including legal defense, mental health services, and basic needs services to those impacted by ICE activities.

Directed staff is to work closely with its regional partners, including the County of Santa Barbara and nearby south county cities, to formulate and disseminate consistent and updated information on ICE activities in the region.

Directed City staff to submit Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) requests to the federal government, seeking access to ICE records on raids and enforcement actions conducted within the City.

Directed staff to follow, support, and advocate for state legislation aimed at addressing recent ICE activities.

Directed staff to work with the region’s federal representatives, including U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal, to follow and support federal legislative and administrative efforts aimed at ICE activities.

Directed staff to track lawsuits filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (“ACLU”) and other entities and bring back to Council information to consider City involvement in the litigation.

Directed staff to look into periodically convening a roundtable of stakeholders including government agencies and nonprofit entities to exchange information and continuously stay informed about each organization’s actions in assistance of those affected by ICE activities.

Directed staff to look into whether a part or parts of the Goleta Community Center can serve as a storage space for food and basic needs items.

Directed the City Manager to follow up with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office regarding the use of body cameras to capture ICE activities if Sheriff Deputies are on scene, as well as considerations for the City Manager during the next round of contract negotiations with the Sheriff’s Office.

Mayor Paula Perotte thanked the attendees for participating in the Special City Council Meeting. She said, “We all learned a lot that will help us as we move forward. Tonight is just the beginning. I know we can and will do more. We need to stay engaged and keep working together.”

The meeting started with comments from several invited guests including Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch who said, “I want to acknowledge the fear and anger that exists in the community. It’s a fear that none of us wanted, but it is real.”

Savrnoch along with Goleta Police Chief, Lt. Frank Vasquez fielded questions from the Council on the role state law and local law enforcement has when it comes to ICE activity in the community. Lt. Vasquez said, “The Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to serve all members of our community. We cannot and will not fail to provide those core functions of services of public safety to all members of our community including undocumented immigrants who live and work in our communities.”

Julissa Peña, the Executive Director of the County of Immigrant Legal Defense Center said, “Now more than ever local leaders need to rise up and lead with bold conviction. We urgently need to figure out tangible ways to support immigrant serving organizations who are on the front lines and to establish pathways for providing legal defense to community members caught in the grip of ICE enforcement.”

John Schettler, Assistant Superintendent of Pupil Services for the Goleta Union School District, explained what is being done to help families during this uncertain time. He said, “Every child deserves to learn in an environment free from fear and disruption. We stand with our community and remain dedicated to protecting the dignity and well-being of every student regardless of immigration status.”

Blanca Figueroa, representing Congressman Salud Carbajal’s Office, recounted Carbajal’s experience responding to recent ICE activities at a farm in Carpinteria. She said, “What the Congressman witnessed on July 10th in our own backyard is an introduction to what is to come across the nation.”

To see a recording of the entire meeting click here: https://tinyurl.com/4ws6z9eb.