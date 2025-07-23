Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Adobe Stock

Re: People v. David Javier Madrigal, Santa Barbara Superior Court Case No. 19CR01596

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that on July 22, 2025 in Superior Court, Department 6, Defendant David Javier Madrigal, 39, was found guilty by a jury of two counts of Forcible Lewd Act upon a Child under 14, one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, and one count of Lewd Act upon a Child under 14, all felonies. All of the charges relate to a single victim, Jane Doe, who was a relative of the defendant.

The defendant is currently held in county jail pending sentencing on September 2, 2025 in Santa Maria Superior Court, Department 6. The defendant is facing 18 years to 15 to life in prison.