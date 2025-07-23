Partnership Brings Relief to Families in Crisis Through Diaper Distribution in North County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, Calif., July 23, 2025— Caring for a critically ill child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and for too many families, navigating this unimaginable crisis is made even harder by financial strain. No parent should have to choose between paying medical bills and buying diapers. That’s why LEAP: Learn • Engage • Advocate • Partner and Hearts Aligned are strengthening their partnership to make life a little less stressful for such families in the Santa Maria area.

Hearts Aligned, a Santa Barbara County-based nonprofit that provides financial assistance, advocacy, and emotional support to families with critically ill children, is partnering with LEAP, which is home to the only registered diaper bank in the county, to provide free diapers and wipes to families in crisis. By joining forces, the two organizations are expanding access to essential supplies for families facing the dual burden of medical and financial hardship in North County.

“Hearts Aligned is honored to deepen our partnership with LEAP and help more families who are already dealing with the unimaginable stress of having a critically ill child,” said Vivian Solodkin, Executive Director of Hearts Aligned. “Something as small as a pack of diapers can lift a burden and remind families that they’re not alone. Special thanks to a grant from Dignity Health that enables us to strengthen this partnership with LEAP”.

LEAP launched its diaper bank in 2021 and has distributed more than 200,000 diapers since then, thanks to a growing network of community partners, volunteers, and donors. This expanded partnership with Hearts Aligned is a step toward ensuring that every family, no matter their zip code or circumstances, has access to the essentials their children need to grow and thrive.

“This isn’t just about diapers, it’s about dignity, health, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing you can meet your child’s most basic needs,” said Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP. “We’re grateful to have Hearts Aligned as a trusted partner who understands the families they serve deeply and meets them with compassion.”

With a location in Santa Maria and the ability to deliver directly to families, Hearts Aligned is well-positioned to reach families in North County who otherwise might not have access to this type of support.

Want to help local babies in need? Host a diaper drive or volunteer to pack diapers for LEAP’s Diaper Bank!To get involved, email LEAP at info@leapcentralcoast.org.

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.leapcentralcoast.org

About Hearts Aligned

Hearts Aligned provides financial assistance designed to relieve immediate stress by helping vulnerable families cover essential expenses such as utilities, food, rent, car payments, gas, insurance, and other critical bills. Beyond financial aid, our ongoing case management provides long-term support, connecting families with complementary services throughout the community. By providing financial assistance, family support and advocacy Hearts Aligned creates connections, empowerment, and peace of mind for families with critically and chronically ill children in Santa Barbara County.

For more information, visit: heartsaligned.org.