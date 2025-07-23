The City of Carpinteria and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Invite the Community to National Night Out

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., July 23, 2025– The City of Carpinteria, in coordination with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, invites the community to come together for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 5, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Linden Field, with special thanks to California State Parks for the use of their facility.

National Night Out is a nationwide event celebrated annually on the same evening across the country. It promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make our community safer and more welcoming.

This year’s event in Carpinteria will feature family-friendly activities, opportunities to connect with neighbors, and a chance to learn about valuable local programs and resources.

Participating groups include the California Highway Patrol, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Carpinteria Community Library, Girls Inc., Carpinteria Children’s Project, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, American Red Cross, Community Emergency Response Team of Carpinteria, and many others.

“We are looking forward to a fun and meaningful event where residents and first responders can connect outside of emergency situations,” said Carpinteria Police Chief Rich Brittingham. “National Night Out is a great way to strengthen trust, encourage dialogue, and build lasting partnerships in our community.”

Carpinteria City Manager Michael Ramirez added, “This event is about more than public safety—it’s about connection. It’s a chance for neighbors to meet, for families to engage with local organizations, and for our whole community to celebrate the spirit of Carpinteria.”

The event is free and open to the public. All community members are encouraged to attend and take part in this nationwide initiative focused on building safer, stronger neighborhoods through community engagement.