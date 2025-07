I want to congratulate Nick Welsh for being recognized this week in Frank Bruni’s wonderful column “For the Love of Sentences” in The New York Times:

“Finally, in The Santa Barbara Independent, Nick Welsh distilled his objection to Trump’s megabill: ‘It shreds the safety net for the poor in order to give added bounce to the trampolines of the wealthy.’ (Tom Hinshaw, Santa Barbara, Calif.)”

Nick is such a good writer and it was fun to see him named!