Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — July 24, 2025—Cottage Health appoints Ganesh Persad, MSBI, CHCIO, as Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO). His first day will be August 8, 2025.

Ganesh brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare information management, with expertise in digital transformation, clinical systems, enterprise technology rollouts and initiatives aimed at improving patient and workforce experience.

Most recently, he served as Corporate Director of Digital Patient Experience and Transformation at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, where he led Emory’s first-in-the-nation integration of Epic MyChart Bedside TV with Virtual Nursing. He also played a key role in the organization achieving 10 Epic Gold Stars and Magna Cum Laude Honor Roll, a distinction awarded to top-performing organizations for excellence in Epic implementation and optimization.

As CIO, Ganesh will serve as Cottage Health’s chief strategist and senior leader for all information systems. He will play a critical role in the transformation and implementation of technology solutions across the organization. As a key member of the executive leadership team, he will participate in enterprise-wide strategic planning and oversee IT strategy. Ganesh will also lead the development and execution of both strategic and tactical IT plans, while fostering a forward-thinking technology culture that champions innovation.

Ganesh holds a Master of Science in Biomedical Informatics from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management from Rutgers State University. He is a Certified Healthcare CIO (CHCIO), Certified Digital Health Executive (CDH-E), and a Fellow of HIMSS. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing digital health and enhancing patient experience.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733 inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottageoffers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.