Micah Goss Shines For Team USA at Rhine-Ruhr World University Games

Coming off a standout freshman season for the UC Irvine men’s volleyball team, Dos Pueblos High grad Micah Goss has carried that momentum into a starring role alongside his UC Irvine teammates as they represent the USA at the Rhine-Ruhr World University Games in Germany.

Goss posted a team-best of 28 kills and 30 points in a 3-1 victory over Korea, added 14 points and 11 kills in a 3-0 loss to Italy and had 14 points all on kills in a 3-0 loss against host Germany.

In his final game of the tournament, a matchup against Australia and his UC Irvine teammate Will D’arcy in the consolation bracket semifinals, Goss finished with a team-high eleven points, including ten kills.

Standing 6’6” Goss played middle blocker for UC Irvine during the regular season and was named to the Big West All-Freshman team and recognized as an honorable mention All-American.

However, he has thrived playing opposite the setter at the World University Games, which is a testament to his versatility.

The World University Games are held every two years, attracting thousands of student-athletes from around the world. It is considered a global celebration of international university sports and culture.