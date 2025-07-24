Rooted in community and guided by shared values, Montecito Valley Estate Group has joined forces with Santa Barbara’s leading independent brokerage Village Properties.

Affiliating with Village made sense to leading agent Tyler Kallenbach, who founded the group with his wife Casey.

First and foremost, it was the alignment of relationship-based philosophies that persuaded Kallenbach to become part of the long-established firm, whose mission is “to serve the Santa Barbara region and the people who call it home.”

But the rebound in luxury housing made it clear the time was right.

“Speaking primarily for Montecito, sales are up nearly 20% from last year and new listings are up over 30%, which is significant given the depletion in inventory we’ve seen since COVID,” Kallenbach says. He estimates prices are down about 10% on average in the submarket.

For the Santa Barbara region, more than 500 homes were for sale in mid-July with asking prices up to $66 million, according to Realtor.com. The real estate portal flags the greater area as a seller’s market with more buyers looking than there are homes.

That supports one trend Kallenbach is seeing among luxury buyers who value privacy and discretion.

“High-net-worth clients are leaning into off-market opportunities more than ever,” he says, “especially when it comes to properties over $20 million.”

Another trend he has seen since the Pacific Palisades fire in January is high demand from out-of-town buyers. “All markers signal a sustained interest among affluent buyers in our community.”

Montecito, with a small-town vibe amid natural beauty, contains a treasure-trove of noteworthy homes. In honoring that rich heritage, the group focuses on historic, architecturally significant and luxury homes. “Properties that have stories, history and quality.”

This emphasis is reflected in the strengths Montecito Valley contributes to Village. “We bring a design-forward, storytelling approach to real estate,” Kallenbach says. “I like to think that adds a fresh creative edge.”

Like Village, the estate group is dedicated to community, family and being good neighbors. “That’s the heartbeat of what we do,” Kallenbach says.

Founded in 2022, Montecito Valley takes pride in attracting people who value history and design and will be good stewards of the land, Kallenbach says. “I feel a tremendous amount of honor being able to be a conduit.

To learn more about Tyler Kallenbach, Montecito Valley Estate Group and their partnership with Village Properties, visit villagesite.com or montecitovalley.com.

