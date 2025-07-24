Performing and Visual Arts Camp Celebrates 20 Years of Equity in Arts Education with In the Heights + Carnaval del Barrio Block Party!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Performing & Visual Arts Camp (PVAC) is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a dynamic production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, running August 8 – 10th at the JoAnn Caines Theater at La Cumbre Junior High. To kick off the celebration, PVAC invites the community to a free, family-friendly Carnaval del Barrio Block Party – a vibrant pre-show event inspired by the musical’s high-energy celebration of culture and community.

About the Show:

Directed by Bella Garcia-Holland, musically directed by Dauri Kennedy, and choreographed by Karyn Laver of The Dance Network along with Quincy Ruggieri, Deja Cabrera Harley, and Jess Ballonoff, In the Heights is a Tony Award-winning story of identity, community, and resilience set in a lively Latinx neighborhood on the brink of change. Featuring a diverse and talented cast, this production is the culmination of PVAC’s summer program, which offers intensive training in voice, dance, and acting.

In the Heights isn’t just a show – it’s a love letter to community, belonging, and the power of dreams. This year’s production also marks 20 years of PVAC’s commitment to equity in arts education in the Santa Barbara community, making it a milestone worth dancing about!

Carnaval del Barrio Block Party:

Get ready to move and groove at the Carnaval del Barrio Block Party, a lively pre-show celebration inspired by the musical’s show-stopping number!

Date & Time: Monday, July 28, 2025 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Location: 800 block of State Street at De La Guerra Street

This community block party will feature:

Live DJ spinning Latin beats & party favorites

Sneak peek performances by the In the Heights cast

Raffle to win tickets to the show

Dancing, music, and family fun for all!

Come experience the energy of Washington Heights right here in Santa Barbara. It’s the perfect way to celebrate PVAC’s two decades of empowering young artists through accessible, high-quality arts education.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, August 8 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 9 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 10 at 2:00 PM

JoAnn Caines Theater at La Cumbre Junior High

2255 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara, CA

Tickets available online:

https://cur8.com/40643/project/133075

Join PVAC as we honor 20 years of creativity, community, and cultural celebration through the power of performance. From the block party to the big stage, In the Heights will leave you breathless.