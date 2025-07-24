Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

We’re thrilled to share that our own local wine‑travel columnist, Jamie Knee, a k a Petite Wine Traveler, will guide viewers on a sumptuous journey through the California Central Coast in her brand-new APT TV series: Petite Wine Traveler Explores: California Central Coast, produced by Emmy® winner Bounce Entertainment and debuting in early 2026.

This cinematically expansive series spans ten beautifully crafted episodes in which Jamie Knee uncovers the people, places, and passions that make this region a luxury wine‑travel destination. With local and national brands already lining up to collaborate, this groundbreaking series promises to elevate California’s best kept secrets onto screens nationwide.

From the rugged coastline near Santa Barbara to the rolling hills of San Luis Obispo and the mist‑shrouded peaks of Monterey and Santa Cruz, Jamie’s ten‑episode odyssey reveals the region’s most refined wine travel experiences. Viewers will discover world‑class Pinot Noir in the Sta.Rita Hills, Chardonnay kissed by ocean breezes in Santa Maria Valley, and the bold Grenache and Syrah revival at Paso Robles. More than vineyards, this series explores the soul of the California Central Coast. Farm to table kitchens come alive as Jamie visits local markets and chef’s gardens to hand‑select heirloom produce for live culinary demonstrations.

“I launched Petite Wine Traveler in 2018 to celebrate extraordinary wine regions and the souls who shape them,” Jamie reflects. “After refining our vision, I’m thrilled to finally pull back the curtain and showcase the Central Coast’s hidden gems, its family‑run vineyards, farm‑to‑table kitchens, and warm‑hearted hospitality.”

Her narration and on screen presence brings authenticity and warmth, inviting viewers not just to watch, but to experience each vineyard, kitchen, and experience as if they were there.

Stay tuned for premiere details and exclusive behind‑the‑scenes glimpses, your ultimate California Central Coast adventure awaits!