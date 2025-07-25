Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A City Fleet vehicle along the Children’s Fiesta Parade Route (Un vehículo de la flota de la Ciudad a lo largo de la ruta del Desfile de los Niños ) | Credit: Courtesy

The Children’s Parade Map 2025 (Google Maps) | Credit: Courtesy

Fiesta Historical Parade Map 2025 (Google Maps) | Credit: Courtesy

La Fiesta Pequeña Street Closure Map | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 25, 2025

The Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) extends a warm invitation to the community as we prepare to celebrate Fiesta and honor the rich cultural heritage and cherished traditions of Old Spanish Days. While we look forward to a week of festivities, the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors remain our top priority. We encourage everyone to stay informed about essential safety guidelines to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

The City reminds the community that personal items may not be left unattended to reserve viewing spots before sunrise on the day of events, including Pequeña and parades. Blankets and chairs may be placed starting at sunrise only. Stakes are not allowed in the grass, and items may not be placed in planter beds. Unattended items that interfere with scheduled maintenance may be removed by City staff.

“If You See Something, Say Something!” Report suspicious activities and packages to the police, please contact SBPD’s Dispatch Center on the Non-Emergency Line.

Non-Emergency Line

(805) 882-8900.

For emergencies or if you see an impaired driver, dial 9-1-1.



Get real-time alerts from the Santa Barbara Police Department—text 93101 to 888777 to subscribe via Nixle

For event details, safety guidelines, street closures, parking, and more, visit Old Spanish Days – Fiesta (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Fiesta).

Police Presence

SBPD expects a large influx of people into the city during the annual celebration. Additional Officers will be assigned to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, Funk Zone, and Waterfront. As in years past, some of those additional Officers will be from neighboring Tri-County agencies. Outside agency officers are generally tasked with specialized enforcement such as alcohol beverage control, nightlife, or special event safety.

There will be additional traffic patrols throughout the city. These Officers’ primary duty is to prevent collisions and driving under the influence (DUI) throughout the week. We request that all those driving, bicycling, and walking within the community abide by traffic laws. Please have a sober driver, utilize taxis, or use ride-share services if you are consuming alcoholic beverages.

The City and SBPD take public concerns regarding the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seriously. SBPD does not assist ICE in immigration enforcement. If any federal agency were to operate in a manner that compromises public safety or violates legal protocols, we would take appropriate action to ensure the safety of our community. Our officers are trained to verify credentials and protect the rights of all individuals, especially in public high-traffic areas. We remain committed to fostering trust with our community and will continue to monitor any concerns that may impact the safety and tone of our city events.



No Alcoholic Beverages or Smoking in Public

Though State Street has been reconfigured into a Promenade, it is important to remember it is still a public thoroughfare and open alcoholic beverages are prohibited on any public street, sidewalk, or area.

Santa Barbara Municipal Code 9.05.010 prohibits the consumption or possession of any open alcoholic beverage upon any public street, sidewalk, parking lot, or alley. Citations could be issued as a result of possessing an open alcoholic beverage or consuming an alcoholic beverage in public.

Smoking and electronic cigarettes are also prohibited in the city while in public per Municipal Code 9.20.020. Santa Barbara aims to be a “smoke-free” city to protect the health, safety and well-being for all.



Parking Enforcement

All parking enforcement rules and regulations including timed 15, 60, and 75-minute zones, and all other parking regulations, will be enforced throughout the city during the week.

Temporary no parking areas will be clearly designated with signage.

If you are participating in the Fiesta celebration for an extended period, you are encouraged to utilize one of the City’s downtown parking lots, garages, or harbor, beach, and waterfront lots. Please note that waterfront, harbor, and beach parking lots will still require payment for parking.

Street Closures for Events & Parades

Expect heavy traffic delays before, during, and after events. Please plan accordingly to accommodate these events. The following major roadways will be closed to all vehicles starting at the specified dates and times.

El Mercado De La Guerra – The Mexican market across from City Hall in De La Guerra Plaza. Mercado hours of operation: Wed. July 30 to Sat. August 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

De la Guerra Loop Road will be closed from Saturday, July 26 at 5:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m.

East De la Guerra Street will be closed between State Street and Anacapa Street from Tuesday, July 29 at 5:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Las Noches De Ronda – “Nights of Gaiety”, held in the Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, will occur from Thursday July 31 to Saturday, August 2 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Blankets and chairs can be set up no earlier than 9:00 a.m. on the day of the event. Please note that anything of plastic or nylon material will be removed.





Wednesday, July 30, 2025

La Fiesta Pequeña, Little Fiesta, will occur at the Old Mission Santa Barbara. It is highly recommended you use alternative modes of transportation to this event other than a vehicle.

6:00 p.m. – Street closures will begin in the area surrounding the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Los Olivos Street will be closed between Laguna Street and Alameda Padre Serra. Laguna Street will be closed between Padre Street and Los Olivos Street.

10:00 p.m. – Roads will begin to reopen.

View the La Fiesta Pequeña Street Closure Map

Friday, August 1, 2025

The Historical Parade, El Desfile Histórico, will occur along Cabrillo Boulevard. The public is welcome to start setting out their chairs on Thursday, July 31, at 5:00 p.m.

6:00 a.m. – Cabrillo Boulevard will close from Castillo Street to Bath Street, including surrounding streets. Castillo Street will close from West Yanonali Street to Cabrillo Boulevard, and Shoreline Drive will close from Harbor Way to Castillo Street.

10:30 a.m. – Cabrillo Boulevard will close between Bath Street and Milpas Street. Stearns Wharf will also be closed.

Noon – El Desfile Histórico Begins! Closures include Calle Cesar Chavez from Cabrillo Boulevard to East Yanonali Street, East Yanonali Street from North Calle Cesar Chavez to Garden Street, and Garden Street from East Yanonali Street to Cabrillo Boulevard.

4:00 p.m. – Approximate time when roads will start to reopen after the parade.

Parking Lot Closures

6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – SBCC Lower Lots (La Playa West Lot and La Playa East Lot) and Pershing Park Parking Lot will be closed.

5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Palm Park Parking Lot will be closed.

Open Parking Lots (standard parking fees apply):

Leadbetter Parking Lot

Main Harbor Parking Lot

Garden Street Visitor Lot (Note: No entry or exit between noon to 4:00 p.m. during parade and return procession)

Cabrillo West and East Lots

Accessible Parking and Parade Viewing: Additional ADA parking spaces with accessible paths to the parade route and accessible restrooms will be available at the eastern end of the Main Harbor Parking Lot, and payment for parking is required. Access to the Main Harbor Parking Lot is via Loma Alta and Shoreline Drive.

To view information about street closures, public parking, and parade details, visit the Interactive Fiesta Historical Parade Map 2025 (Google Maps)

Saturday, August 2, 2025

The Children’s Parade, El Desfile de los Niños, will occur along Cabrillo Blvd. There will be no public access to the Carousel House and Plaza area.

8:00 a.m. – Cabrillo Boulevard will be closed between Garden Street and South Milpas Street, including adjoining streets.

10:00 a.m. – El Desfile de los Niños begins!

1:00 p.m. – Approximate time when roads will begin to reopen after the parade.

Accessible Parking and Parade Viewing: Additional ADA parking spaces with accessible paths to the parade route and accessible restrooms will be available at the eastern end of the Palm Park Parking Lot, and payment for parking is required. Access to the Palm Park Parking Lot is via Garden Street and Cabrillo Boulevard.

To view information about street closures, public parking, and parade details, visit The Children’s Parade Map 2025 (Google Maps)

Bicycle Parking

Riding a bike is a great way to attend the festivities! The City provides additional bike racks on Cabrillo Boulevard and in the Harbor during the event.

Additional Information

For event details, safety guidelines, street closures, parking, and more, visit.Old Spanish Days – Fiesta (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Fiesta).

For more information about Fiesta 2025 events, visit the Old Spanish Days Website.