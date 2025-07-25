De-escalate Attack on Immigrant Community

Dear Sheriff Brown,

As elected leaders in our community, we are horrified by the violent and militarized mass deportation campaign that is unfolding. Every day, we hear from our constituents who are fearful and anxious about the heavy-handed immigration enforcement operations taking place. Most recently, federal agents provoked chaos in our region through raids designed to instill fear.

Hardworking people have been taken into custody at gunpoint by masked agents. Young children have been left to survive without their parents. Community members have been detained because their race and appearance trigger agents’ “reasonable suspicion.” From immigrants being sent to an El Salvador megaprison without any due process to United States citizens being detained, our nation is experiencing unprecedented challenges to human dignity and civil liberties. Our community cannot accept this.

As President of the Major County Sheriffs of America, you are in a unique position to call for the de-escalation of the attack on our immigrant communities. We call on you to do everything within your power as the leader of this national law enforcement advocacy organization to publicly stand up against the Administration’s dangerous immigration enforcement campaign that is putting your constituents in harm’s way. As our elected sheriff, we are counting on you to be a voice for our shared constituents as you advocate for change in Washington, D.C., and we expect nothing less.

Thank you for your attention to this request. Principled law enforcement leaders must stand up against this attack on our civil liberties and the values that define our nation. This moment demands your leadership. Your voice can make a difference.

Sincerely,

Salud Carbajal, United States Representative

Monique Limón, California State Senator

Gregg Hart, California State Assemblymember

Laura Capps, Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Roy Lee, Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Julia Mayer, Carpinteria City Councilmember

Monica Solorzano, Carpinteria City Councilmember & Vice Mayor

James Kyriaco, Goleta City Councilmember

Jennifer Smith, Goleta City Councilmember

Christina Hernandez, Guadalupe City Councilmember

Jeremy Ball, Lompoc City Councilmember

Oscar Gutierrez, Santa Barbara City Councilmember

Wendy Santamaria, Santa Barbara City Councilmember

Kristen Sneddon, Santa Barbara City Councilmember

Gloria Soto, Santa Maria City Councilmember

Alejandra Enciso, Allan Hancock Joint Community College District Trustee

Ethan Bertrand, Goleta Union School District Board Vice President

Emily Zacarias, Goleta Union School District Board Member

Spencer Brandt, Isla Vista Community Services District Board President

Jonathan Abboud, Santa Barbara City College Board President

Kyle Richards, Santa Barbara City College Board Vice President

Katya Armistead, Santa Barbara County Board of Education Member

Nadra Ehrman, Santa Barbara County Board of Education Member

Gabe Escobedo, Santa Barbara Unified School District Board President

Rose Muñoz, Santa Barbara Unified School District Board Member

Luz Maria Cabral, Santa Maria-Bonita School District Board Member

Ricardo Valencia, Santa Maria-Bonita School District Board Member

Alma Hernandez, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Trustee

Peter Wright, Santa Ynez College School District Board Member

*Titles for identification purposes only