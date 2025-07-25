Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In an emergency, remember you can always text 911 in Santa Barbara County, a reliable option available for everyone in our county.

This easy to remember option became the primary way to reach dispatchers during a 911 outage that began July 22, 2025, at approximately 10 a.m. and was resolved July 23, 2025, at approximately 8 a.m.

According to CalOES, the overseer of 911 communications for the State, the outage was due to construction in Santa Barbara, when a third-party construction vendor cut two Frontier fiber lines. The outage was countywide, impacting multiple Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs).

Public Safety Answering Points throughout the county, including the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, Santa Barbara Police Department, Lompoc Police Department, Santa Maria Police Department, University of California, Santa Barbara Police Department, and Vandenberg Space Force Base. All quickly released alternate phone lines and utilized the text-to-911 feature during the outage.

The County Office of Emergency Management responded quickly to requests for support to notify the public by sending out alerts through ReadySBC. An emergency alerting system that the public can sign up for at ReadySBC.org.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Public Safety Dispatch Center reports that during the outage, a comparable number of calls for service were received, and the call volume was steady.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said, “During the recent phone service outage, the Sheriff’s Office Communications Dispatchers acted swiftly to ensure public safety. As soon as the disruption was identified, our team pivoted to alternative methods, including the use of cell phones to maintain critical connectivity. We also promptly shared information with the community, through our local media, on alternative ways to reach emergency services. In addition, our use of Rapid SOS technology enabled us to identify, and recall dropped 911 calls, ensuring that emergencies did not go unanswered during the outage. This incident underscores the professionalism and adaptability of our dispatchers, who work tirelessly behind the scenes to protect lives and maintain public safety, no matter the challenge. The text-to-911 system was heavily used during this incident, and it worked well. This is a great opportunity to remind the public that this service is always available.”



Text-to-911 Information

The text-to-911 service is available to all at any time. In addition, it is essential for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, speech-impaired, or those in dangerous situations where speaking could worsen the threat. The system also plays a crucial role during widespread voice outages: text messages often go through when calls can’t. Language translation is available on text to 911. Text to 911 is available in Santa Barbara County, but not currently across the entire state.

Essential Texting Guidelines

To help dispatchers respond quickly and effectively:

Always include your precise location. Texts don’t auto-share location—this detail is vital.

Use clear, plain language and avoid emojis, slang, or abbreviations.

Stick to one-to-one texting; group messages won’t go through.

No media allowed. Photos and videos can’t be sent to 911.

You may request that a dispatcher give you a call.

Emergencies only. For non-urgent matters, call Dispatch at 805‑683‑2724 or Sheriff’s Headquarters at 805‑681‑4100.

Why This Matters

Text to 911 fills a critical gap when calling isn’t possible, such as during medical emergencies, domestic violence, or threats where silence is necessary, dispatchers are trained to assist via text when voice is not safe.

Remember:

Call if you can. Text if you can’t.

Every text is received and handled live by a trained dispatcher in our center.

Include your location. Dispatchers will need you to confirm where you are so they can send help.

Help is just a text or a call away.

Additional info on Text to 911: Text to 911: What You Need To Know | Federal Communications Commission

Sign up for ReadySBC emergency alerts here: ReadySBC Alerts – Sign Up