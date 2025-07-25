Gateway Educational Services to Host the 3rd annual Black Youth Leadership Summit at SBCC

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Gateway Educational Services (www.gatewayeducationalservices.org) will host the 2025 Black Youth Leadership Summit, an empowering event designed to bring together students who identify as Black or African American for a day of learning, connection, and community-building. The event was born from the vision and dedication of the Parents of Black Students Advocacy Council (PBSAC), an ad hoc group of parents with children enrolled at Gateway. PBSAC’s mission is to advocate for underserved students of color by fostering educational equity, cultural aﬀirmation, and community support. Motivated by a desire to create a space of joy and empowerment for Black youth ahead of the new school year, the group approached Gateway with the idea of a one-day celebration focused on leadership, culture, and positivity. In the face of adverse school climates and anti-blackness, Gateway sought to host an event that addresses these issues in a constructive and uplifting manner, providing leadership skills and a celebration of Black culture for our youth. The result was the inaugural Black Youth Leadership Summit in 2023—a powerful day filled with leadership development workshops, cultural enrichment, and community dialogue. The 2025 summit aims to build on that momentum, once again oﬀering a dynamic, aﬀirming space where Black youth from across the county can come together to grow, lead, and be celebrated.

This year’s expanded event takes place on Saturday, August 16th, from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm at Santa Barbara City College’s West Campus, located at 721 Cliﬀ Drive in Santa Barbara. The Black Youth Leadership Summit creates a welcoming space for all Black/African American-identifying youth and aims to unite students, parents, educators, and community members for a culturally immersive day. There are three key initiatives planned for the day: (1) gaining insights into historical Black leaders; (2) oﬀering support to parents of Black youth through facilitated discussions and collaborative problem-solving; and (3) exploring the artistic expressions of our youth. This day is open to parents, students, and educators for grades 5 through 12 Countywide and is the largest event in Santa Barbara County for Black Youth with over 150 participants expected to attend this year’s event. The event is completely free for all attendees, including bus transportation for youthfrom mid- and North-County. Advance registration is required to participate using this link: https://bit.ly/BYLS2025.

“We are passionate about creating safe and positive spaces for Black youth in this community to learn and explore their blackness,” said Audrey Gamble, Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director of Gateway Educational Services. “This event celebrates the many contributions to academics and culture by African American leaders and creates the opportunity for our youth to participate in leadership development and cultural arts in an intimate and experiential setting,” added Connie Alexander, Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director of the organization.

This year, cultural arts during the afternoon have been expanded, and students and parents can participate in art, West African drumming, poetry, dance, choral singing, and puppetry. Please see the sidebar for a complete listing of featured guests and their cultural oﬀerings. Thanks to the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, which provided the funding to purchase djembe drums for the third year in a row, there are now over 20 of them for the drum circle! Gateway Educational Services is providing 100 students with deluxe backpacks, school supplies, and water bottles!

The Black Youth Leadership Summit would not be possible without the generous support of their sponsors including The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP , Parents of Black Students Advocacy Council, CA Stop the Hate, CA Black Freedom Fund, Santa Barbara Foundation, The Santa Barbara NAACP , The Fund for Santa Barbara, City of Santa Barbara, Channel Islands YMCA, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and the Santa Barbara City College Foundation.

Please contact Connie Alexander, Co-Executive Director for Gateway at 805-427-0003 or via email at gatewaycamps@gmail.com for more information about the upcoming Black Youth Leadership Summit, to request high-resolution images and broadcast quality B-roll, or to arrange interviews with Connie Alexander or Audrey Gamble, Co-Founders/Co-Executive Directors for Gateway Educational Services. A limited number of complimentary admissions are available for working media and local representatives by advance arrangement.

About Gateway Educational Services:

Gateway Educational Services was established in 2009 by educators, business professionals, and community leaders passionate about changing access to education and how students learn. Gateway has been serving the community of Goleta for 16 years. Their mission is to provide the opportunity for all students to succeed academically. All students will succeed if we open the doors closed to them and create the gateway to learning and achievement. For additional information please visit: http://www.gatewayeducationalservices.org.