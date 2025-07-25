Hybrid Public Meeting for Highway 246 Alamo Pintado Bridge Replacement set for Thursday, August 17 in Solvang

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans would like to invite all interested stakeholders to attend a hybrid public meeting to learn and provide input for an upcoming project that will replace the Alamo Pintado Bridge on Highway 246 in Solvang. Interested community members may attend in person or virtually.

Attend In person: This public meeting will be held Thursday, August 7, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, at the City of Solvang Council Chambers, 1644 Oak St. in Solvang.

Attend Virtually: Virtual attendees may join from the Caltrans District 5 webpage for the Alamo Pintado Bridge Replacement Project at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/05-1m420

This project will benefit from your input. Project team members will summarize the major features of the Hwy. 246 Alamo Pintado bridge replacement and provide a focused review of the results of recent environmental studies. Hope to see you there!

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/