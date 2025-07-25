1. They had Homer, we had Homer Simpson.

2. They had the Oracle of Delphi; we had Fox News.

3. They had Herodotus; we had Bill O’Reilly

4. They had the Peloponnesian League. We had the National and American leagues.

5. They had Cleopatra; we had Melania Trump.

6. They had Alexander the Great; we had Jason Alexander.

7. They had Plato; we had Play-Doh.

8. They had Socrates; we had sock-it-to-me.

9. They had helots; we had immigrants.

10. They had Plato’s Academy; we had Plato’s Retreat.

11.They had the great Library of Alexandria; we had Blockbuster

12. They had Hippocrates; we had Robert Kennedy

13. They had Euclid; we had Dr. Oz.

14. They had animal sacrifice; we had McDonalds.

15. They had the world’s first democracy; we had the world’s last democracy.