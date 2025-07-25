To Keep Pet Families Together through Critical Life Events, including Escape from Domestic Violence and Deportation, C.A.R.E.4Paws Fundraises for an Anonymous Pet Refuge

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Calif., July 25, 2025 – In response to the growing number of families forced to choose between personal safety and the welfare of their beloved pets, local nonprofit C.A.R.E.4Paws is launching an urgent fundraising effort to establish an anonymous boarding space on California’s Central Coast.

C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Pet Refuge, slated to open this fall, will provide a safe, free and confidential space for the pets of Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo (SLO) County individuals and families navigating crises such as escape from domestic violence, deportation, hospitalization and displacement due to fires or other disasters.

“When people go through these incredibly difficult times, the last thing they should have to worry about is what will happen to their beloved pets,” says C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Cofounder and Executive Director Isabelle Gullö. “This refuge will ensure that no one has to surrender their pet or leave a four-legged companion behind to seek safety or stability.”

Located at a confidential location to protect both animals and their families, the refuge will feature a prefabricated structure with 10 large indoor/outdoor dog kennels and a 40,000-square-foot exercise yard. Cats will be housed in a separate building in homelike rooms. During their stay, pets will have plenty of one-on-one time with staff and volunteers as well as access to veterinary care through C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Mobile Community Medicine & Spay/Neuter Outreach program. Grooming and dog training will also be available.

The refuge aims to fill a critical gap: temporary as well as long-term foster homes and boarding placements, especially for larger dogs and multiple family pets, remain scarce, and local shelters remain at capacity. It also provides a significant and necessary safety net, especially for domestic violence survivors. Reports show that 70% of women exiting abusive relationships have pets, and that as many as 48% of women stay in the violent relationship because of fear for their pet’s safety. Given that domestic violence survivors typically need to leave a dangerous environment immediately, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ ability to respond quickly is essential, which is made possible with 24/7 access to the Pet Refuge.

“Providing peace of mind for families and housing their beloved pets in a safe, nurturing environment makes a profound difference,” says Gullö, adding that the goal is to reunite people with their animals as they pursue a new life of safety and security. “We know what happens when people don’t have support for their animals during tough times, and we hope the community will get behind our vital project, as it takes a village to keep pet families together.”

This is true for the Vega family, in the featured photo, whose dog, Maya, was cared for in a loving foster home through C.A.R.E.4Paws while they navigated a housing transition. That lifeline allowed them to welcome Maya back when the time was right and avoid the heartbreak of surrender.

The budget for C.A.R.E.4Paws’ innovative and compassionate initiative is $150,000, and community members are invited to support the project through monetary donations and sponsorships, including naming opportunities for kennels and the play yard. In that regard, C.A.R.E.4Paws extends sincere gratitude for generous contributions from supporters such as Creekside Pet Boarding and private donor Kathleen Curtis.

Donations of the following are also appreciated: veterinary care, food, supplies, dog training and grooming. Additionally, C.A.R.E.4Paws seeks in-kind donations for fencing and construction for the exercise yard. To get involved, please visit care4paws.org/petrefuge. To learn more about C.A.R.E.4Paws’ programs, visit care4paws.org.