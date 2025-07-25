United Way’s Fun in the Sun Scholars Join Music Academy Orchestra at the Lobero Theater

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, July 24, 2025 – More than 250 elementary school students enrolled in United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Fun in the Sun summer learning program participated in an enriching arts education experience this week with a live, bilingual performance of Peter and the Wolf at the Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara. The experience was made possible by the Music Academy of the West, the Santa Barbara Symphony, and sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, all longstanding partners of Santa Barbara County’s arts and education programs.

“It’s so exciting to see young students light up as they experience a live performance which sparks their imagination,” said Shauna Quill, President & CEO of the Music Academy of the West. “We’re pleased to partner with United Way and Montecito Bank & Trust to make music fun, accessible, and meaningful for kids throughout Santa Barbara. Let the magic of music be what they remember this summer and for years to come.”

Presented by the Music Academy of the West’s visiting fellows in the Chamber Orchestra program and conducted by returning teaching artist César Cañón, the performance featured a bilingual adaptation developed in collaboration with the acclaimed production company Really Inventive Stuff. The production was designed to increase accessibility and engagement for multilingual audiences while introducing students to the fundamentals of orchestral music in an age-appropriate, interactive format.

“This event reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that all students, regardless of background, have access to high-quality learning experiences that support academic growth and creative exploration,” said Steve Ortiz, President & CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “We are proud to work alongside such outstanding community partners to deliver this kind of experience for local youth.”

The event also included an educational visit from the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van. This interactive “Musical Petting Zoo” allowed students of all ages to explore orchestral instruments firsthand—many for the first time—fostering early exposure to music education and performance arts. Students rotated through stations of brass, string, and percussion instruments alongside Music Van volunteers who helped students navigate how to hold and play each instrument.

This field trip was made possible through a multi-agency collaboration between United Way of Santa Barbara County and the Music Academy of the West and through generous sponsorship from Montecito Bank & Trust and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation.

About Fun in the Sun

Now in its 28th year, Fun in the Sun is United Way of Santa Barbara County’s flagship summer learning initiative, serving low-income students and families across the region. The free program is designed to mitigate learning loss that disproportionately affects students during the summer months, providing a comprehensive, research-based curriculum that integrates literacy and STEAM instruction with enrichment activities, field trips, mentorship, and social-emotional learning.

Delivered in partnership with over 60 community-based organizations, Fun in the Sun operates at multiple sites countywide and serves hundreds of students each year. The program has demonstrated long-term academic and developmental benefits for participating students and continues to serve as a model of collaborative, community-driven education.

Fun in the Sun will continue through August 1st at sites throughout the region and will return again in 2026 to campuses countywide. To learn more or to get involved, please visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/FITS.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve academic achievement, financial security, and community resiliency. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.