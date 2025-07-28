Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Montecito, CA — Discover the joyful Yiddish word that’s inspiring a movement of positivity, pride, celebration, and connection. On Saturday, August 9th, from 3:00–4:00 PM, join author Barbara Edelston Peterson at Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito for a special book signing of her uplifting new release, Kvell – A Word You Should Know (Post Hill Press, distributed by Simon & Schuster).

In fewer than exactly100 pages, Kvell introduces readers to a remarkably powerful word that means to beam, burst, and share personal joy over the accomplishments of others. But this isn’t just a feel-good dictionary moment it’s a timely call to action for a more supportive, connected world.

Barbara Edelston Peterson, a 10-time world champion triathlete and passionate advocate of global well-being, will be on hand to meet guests, share the heart behind the book, and sign copies. Whether you’re discovering “kvell” for the first time or already living its message, this event is a chance to connect with an extraordinary author and a community of readers who value kvelling over kvetching!!

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Book Signing with Barbara Edelston Peterson, author of Kvell – A Word You Should Know

When: Saturday, August 9, 2025 | 3:00 – 4:00 PM

Where: Tecolote Book Shop, 1470 East Valley Road, Montecito, CA

Come early to share in the richness of Barbara’s stories and enjoy refreshments

For more information, please visit http://www.tecolotebookshop.com or contact Dennis Baker at 805-705-3363 db@dmbakermedia.com and http://www.kvellbook.com