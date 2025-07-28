Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — July 22, 2025 — Jodi House is pleased to announce the appointment of a new slate of officers to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Angela Hsu, a Pediatrician and Pediatric Intensivist, has been named Board Chair. Dr. Hsu is a former Chair of Pediatrics at Cottage Children’s Medical Center. She was also the Medical Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Pediatric Sedation Center at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. Currently, Dr. Hsu is a Pediatrician at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. She is a member of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara and is an alumna of Leading from Within’s Katherine Harvey Fellows leadership program.

“I am honored to serve as the new Board Chair of Jodi House. I am deeply committed to advancing our mission of empowering brain injury survivors and supporting their caregivers and families. I look forward to working collaboratively with our dedicated board, phenomenal staff, and amazing community partners to strengthen our program and extend our reach, ensuring that all those impacted by brain injury have access to the resources and connection they deserve.”

— Dr. Angela Hsu, Board Chair, Jodi House

Kerry Kelly has been elected Vice Chair. Kerry holds a Master’s in Education and a secondary teaching credential from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She has taught locally at both UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education and San Marcos High School. She is past President of the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Charity League (NCL), where she served as President during the start of the COVID pandemic and led over three hundred members in reimagining chapter operations virtually. Through her work with NCL, Kerry has volunteered her time with many Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations.

Dr. Arianne Johnson, Medical Research Scientist at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, has been named Board Secretary. Arianne has developed over 100 research and quality improvement projects with local and national partnerships. Her areas of study include neuroscience, trauma, surgery, rehabilitation, internal medicine, emergency medicine, and community health. Arianne holds a Bachelor’s in Neuroscience from Dartmouth College and a PhD in Psychological & Brain Sciences with a focus on Cognitive Neuroscience from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Dr. Aaron Poirier, Executive Director of Post-Acute Care and Ambulatory Services at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, has been named Treasurer. He oversees operations at the Comprehensive Care Center, a skilled nursing and long-term care facility, as well as Lompoc Health’s outpatient multispecialty clinics and oncology center. Aaron holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy and a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration. He brings extensive experience in healthcare leadership, with a focus on operational excellence and patient-centered care across the continuum of services.

“Rapid advances in neuroscience and brain injury rehabilitation have dramatic implications for the work of Jodi House,” said Lindsey Black, Executive Director. “This group of leaders, with their respective expertise in medicine, education, neuroscience research, and rehabilitation, will ensure that Jodi House’s programs continue to evolve to incorporate best practices in the field of brain injury care. Angela, Kerry, Arianne, and Aaron all demonstrate great integrity, compassion, and commitment to our community, and I am honored to work together with them in furthering the mission of Jodi House.”

Jodi House Board of Directors:

Angela Hsu, MD, Chair

Kerry Kelly, M.Ed., Vice Chair

Arianne Johnson, PhD, Secretary

Aaron Poirier, PT, DPT, MHA, Treasurer

Kathleen Klawitter, Director

Adam Pollock, Esq., Director

Ryan Rogers, DC, Director

Tiff Thompson, PhD, LMFT, Director

About Jodi House:

The mission of Jodi House is to empower brain injury survivors to not merely survive but thrive. Since 1982, Jodi House has continued to operate as the only nonprofit in Santa Barbara County that is solely dedicated to serving survivors of acquired brain injury. Jodi House’s programs are supportive and community-based, consisting of structured activities that facilitate community reintegration. These programs have proven effective in helping survivors establish independence, obtain meaningful employment and volunteer opportunities, and support them as they recover, reconnect, and move forward within our community. For more information, contact Lindsey Black, Executive Director, at 805-563-2882 or lindsey@jodihouse.org.