Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) On the Go 2.0 Van Revs its engine with $250,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation

SANTA BARBARA, CA, – July 28, 2025 – Picture a group of preschoolers gathered in a story time circle at a Santa Barbara park while parents check out books, charge their devices, and connect to free Wi-Fi. That vision is about to become reality with Library on the Go 2.0, a second mobile library from the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL), powered by a $250,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation.

This van will double the reach of SBPL’s original mobile library and serve up to 15,000 additional community members per year, with a focus on early childhood literacy, digital access, and educational opportunities. Library on the Go 2.0 will be fully equipped with a high-powered Wi-Fi system, computers, printers, and educational tools such as Chromebooks, internet hotspots, telescopes, and STEAM activity kits. It will also support school-aged children and their families through pop-up STEAM activities and vital community programming.

With one of the highest poverty rates in California, many children and families in Santa Barbara County face significant barriers in accessing educational materials, information, and vital community resources. SBPL, as a department of the City of Santa Barbara, operates three locations and has long been dedicated to empowering individuals with free access to information and connecting them to community resources.

“We are incredibly grateful to the James M. Cox Foundation for their generous support,” said Lauren Trujillo, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation. “Library on the Go has been a game-changer for our community, and with Library on the Go 2.0, the library can do even more to close the gap in access to educational resources and services. We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our local Cox team for making this opportunity possible.”

In 2019, SBPL introduced its first Library on the Go van, enabling the library to reach more than 15,000 additional people annually—primarily in underserved communities. However, the demand for mobile library services has grown so dramatically that the current van reached its capacity of 426 stops in 2024, resulting in an increasing number of declined visit requests.

Thanks to the support of donors and the James M. Cox Foundation, Library on the Go 2.0 will double the reach of the existing service and expand its impact, bringing library resources, high-powered Wi-Fi, educational tools, and vital community support to thousands more people annually.

“Cox is proud of our partnerships with the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation, and Library on the Go is one of its most impactful local services. I want to thank the James M. Cox Foundation for its generous support that will allow for the program’s expansion,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, Cox Communications Market Vice President. “Supporting Library on the Go 2.0 is a direct investment in the future of Santa Barbara’s children and our entire region.”

Since 2023, Cox has given the Library Foundation more than $73,000 in corporate philanthropy and in-kind support. The library has worked closely with the local Cox team, as well as Partners in Education to host computer distribution events, digital literacy trainings and enrollment opportunities for Cox’s affordable internet programs like Connect2Compete and ConnectAssist. In October 2024, the library hosted Cox’s Digital Equity Ambassador Malcolm Mitchell for a reading of his children’s book “A World Within Reach.”

A community celebration and ribbon cutting for Library on the Go 2.0 will be held later this fall once the van hits the road. The vehicle will travel throughout Santa Barbara visiting low-income housing complexes, shelters, parks, and early learning centers, reducing barriers to early childhood education and fostering a stronger, more connected community.

About Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara committed to providing access to information, resources, and enriching experiences for the entire community. All library programs, services, and events are free and open to the public.

About Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation

Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation supports the long-term health and sustainability of the Santa Barbara Public Library through public-private partnerships. To learn more about the foundation and the projects it supports, please visit sblibraryfoundation.org.

About the James M. Cox Foundation

The James M. Cox Foundation is named in honor of Cox Enterprises’ founder and provides funding for capital campaigns and special projects in communities where the company operates. James M. Cox was Ohio’s first three-term governor and the 1920 Democratic nominee for president of the United States. The Foundation concentrates its community support in several areas, including biodiversity, conservation and environment; early childhood education; health; and empowering families and individuals for success.