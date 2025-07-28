Seeking Applicants for New AI Bike Map Ad Hoc Working Group

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is accepting applications for a 12-member ad hoc working group to influence a new countywide bike map using artificial intelligence (AI).

Funded by a $480,000 grant from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the AI Bike Mapping and Wayfinding Project is a partnership between SBCAG, UC Santa Barbara, and Simon Fraser University (SFU). The project will use AI to classify bike routes based on comfort levels, with input from the working group to reflect real-world biking experiences.

“We want this bike map to reflect real experiences from all types of bicyclists representative of our region,” said Transportation Planner Peter Williamson. “You don’t need to be a biking expert— whether you ride every day or just occasionally your perspective is important to this process.”

Ad hoc working group members will work with UCSB researchers as they guide how the AI evaluates comfort factors like lane width, traffic speed, and volume. Participants will also test the classifications to confirm they match cyclists’ experiences on the ground.

“At our first meeting, we’ll define comfort standards based on real street conditions. Later, the group will help evaluate how well the AI is performing and where improvements are needed, said Williamson.”

The resulting AI-powered map can help cyclists find routes that match their riding style and comfort level while also identifying infrastructure needs in the current bike network.

SBCAG encourages applicants from across Santa Barbara County with varied backgrounds, biking habits, and transportation needs. The project will build a bike map that truly represents the community—and can serve as a model across California.

The public can apply online in English or Spanish for one of the 12 available spots on the ad hoc working group. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on August 12, 2025. To learn more about the project or to apply to be in the working group visit http://www.sbcag.org/project/AIbikemap.

Participants will serve in a volunteer capacity and are expected to attend three to four virtual meetings over the next year. Hybrid meeting options will be made available to support those with limited internet access.

For more information or questions about the ad hoc working group, contact SBCAG by phone at (805) 963-7283 or email at info@sbcag.org.