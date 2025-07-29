Anacapa School Welcomes Exceptional New Faculty and Launches Expanded Programs for 2025–2026 School Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

July 28, 2025 – Anacapa School, an independent middle and high school located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, is excited to announce several dynamic additions to its faculty, staff, and programming for the 2025–2026 academic year. These new educators and specialists bring fresh expertise to an already exceptional team and support the school’s mission of nurturing resilient, confident, and caring students. The school’s transformative educational model is distinctive in its interdisciplinary and project-based approach that redefines how students learn, develop, and engage with the world. Its expanded outdoor program is an integral part of the school’s mission and is designed to encourage students to connect with nature, overcome challenges, and create authentic bonds with their peers and teachers.

Among the exciting new hires:

● Edie Lanphar: 7th/8th Lead Teacher/Director of the Middle School. Edie is an innovative educator known for her student-centered approach and deep commitment to fostering academic excellence and empathy in the classroom.

● Michael Playford: Math & Science Teacher. Michael’s interdisciplinary background and passion for mentoring students align with Anacapa’s focus on intellectual discourse and collaborative learning.

● Sage Kimball: Arts Coordinator & Teacher. Sage brings a wealth of experience and an infectious enthusiasm for helping students find and express themselves through art.

● Keri Hope: Learning Specialist. Keri offers expert, individualized learning support and strategies to ensure all students thrive academically and personally.

● Wendelin Wagner: Director of Outdoor Education. An Anacapa alum herself, Wendelin draws on decades of experience in experiential and alternative education to lead our expanded outdoors program with an emphasis this year on marine studies.

With a remarkable 5:1 student-to-faculty ratio, Anacapa offers small class sizes, personalized attention, and a warm, inclusive atmosphere. The school’s highly trained and experienced teachers are dedicated to a relevant curriculum that prepares students to think critically and act compassionately.

This year, Anacapa is proud to launch a completely redesigned interdisciplinary 7th and 8th grade program, along with an academically integrated outdoor education program that deepens students’ appreciation for the natural world through mountain, sea, and desert explorations.

Last spring, Anacapa students and faculty embarked on an all-school trip to Lake Sequoia, near Grant Grove in Sequoia National Park. Over four unforgettable days, students enjoyed boating, fishing, archery, ropes courses, rock climbing, and hiking. Personalized journaling, team-building activities, campfires, skits, and academic challenges enriched their experience and showcased the Anacapa School spirit.

Looking ahead, Anacapa has a five-day fall trip to San Simeon called “Castles & Connections.” There, students will explore the art and history of Hearst Castle and be challenged through outdoor adventuring.

“Learning starts with community,” says Head of School Mari Talkin, who doesn’t just lead from her office or from within the classroom but hikes alongside students on school expeditions. “At Anacapa School, everyone belongs. Everyone has a voice and is given safe harbor. The compassion and connectedness that is fostered here then radiates out to the larger world. We’re excited to welcome these talented educators into our community as we continue to create a diverse, supportive, and interdependent environment for our students and families.”

Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s vibrant arts, cultural, and civic centers, Anacapa school leverages its downtown location to engage students in real-world learning and interactions.

Campus tours are available every Wednesday throughout the summer. Sign up today! Spaces are still available for the 2025–2026 school year.

About Anacapa School

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, college preparatory day school for grades 7–12. Founded in 1981, Anacapa blends academic rigor with experiential learning in a close-knit, inclusive environment where students are known, supported, and challenged. Financial aid is available. Learn more at http://www.anacapaschool.org.