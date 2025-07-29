Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is excited to announce that the 2025 Clean Air Grant program application window is open. Applications will be accepted starting today, Monday, July 28, through Friday, September 5. Approximately $3.5 million is available for voluntary Clean Air Grant projects this year.

APCD will prioritize zero-emission technology and projects with the greatest emissions benefits, along with projects operating in disadvantaged communities throughout Santa Barbara County, as defined by this map: https://oehha.ca.gov/calenviroscreen/sb535.

Individuals, businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits looking to replace old equipment with newer, cleaner technology, or transition to zero-emission or near-zero emission vehicles, equipment, and/or fueling infrastructure, are encouraged to apply. Successful projects will be eligible to receive a grant within a rangefrom $10,000 to $250,000. Emission reductions from the project must be surplus to any rule or regulation.

Examples of eligible projects include:

• On-Road Heavy-Duty Vehicles:

o School buses

o Heavy-duty trucks and buses

o Solid waste collection vehicles

o Transit fleet vehicles, including urban buses

o Public agency and utility vehicles

o Emergency vehicles

• Alternative Fueling Infrastructure

o Electric vehicle battery charging stations

o Hydrogen fueling stations

o Shore power

o Portable power

o Stationary agricultural pump electrification

• Off-Road Equipment:

o Tractors

o Forklifts

o Loaders and dozers

o Excavators

o Agricultural utility vehicles

• Marine Vessel Engines (regulated and non-regulated commercial vessels)

• Agricultural Pumps

• LocomotivesOver the last 36 years, APCD has distributed more than $60 million dollars in state and local funds for voluntary emission-reduction grant and incentive projects throughout Santa Barbara County. These projects have eliminated several thousand tons of smog-forming pollution and particulate matter, both of which harm human health.

“It’s great to collaborate with the community to proactively reduce emissions from old, dirty diesel equipment and take advantage of newer, cleaner technologies,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, APCD’s Executive Director. “Santa Barbara County APCD’s Clean Air Grant program continues to provide funding to benefit local operations while improving air quality in our region.”

Here are some testimonials from previous Clean Air Grant recipients:

“The grant program has helped us tremendously. It has alleviated a lot of stress for us at the time we didn’t have the funds to purchase a new backhoe, but with the APCD’s help we were able to make this purchase! – V Lopez Jr & Sons (Santa Maria)

“The Clean Air Grants program has helped our company further balance our climate and health goals with the ever-increasing costs of new agricultural equipment. We have successfully received eight grants from various State/County entities, and the APCD Air Grants have been, by far, the most intuitive to apply for. Great program with excellent, long-term benefits.” – Star Lane & Dierberg Vineyard (Santa Ynez)

“The Clean Air Grant Program has helped us immensely. We have been in need of new tractors for quite some time, and these funds make it financially feasible for our company. It has increased efficiency and helped manage input costs. The process is very easy and streamlined.” – Campbell Ranches (Lompoc)

For more information on the 2025 CAG program and links to applications, visit http://www.ourair.org/grants/

For questions, email Grants@sbcapcd.org