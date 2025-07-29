Bridge for a Cause: Santa Barbara Rufnsluffers Raise $43,550 for The Alzheimer’s Association

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Rufnsluffers, a dedicated local team led by longtime community member and advocate Trish Gainey, raised an incredible $43,550 for the Alzheimer’s Association through The Longest Day campaign, a nationwide fundraising initiative held during the summer solstice.

Partnering with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) and hosted by the Santa Barbara Bridge Center, the event brought together bridge enthusiasts from across the region to play in honor of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. The funds raised will directly support the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts in research, care, and support services.

“This is personal for many of us,” said Tish Gainey, team captain of the Rufnsluffers. “We play bridge not just for the love of the game, but to honor our families, our friends, and everyone facing Alzheimer’s. Every card played is a small step toward a world without this devastating disease.”

As part of The Longest Day, a campaign that spans the brightest week of the year, bridge clubs across the U.S. and Canada unite to “fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s” through their shared love of the game. What made the Rufnsluffers’ event especially impactful was a matching donation from one of their own generous players, doubling the power of every dollar given.

A special thank-you goes to the Santa Barbara Bridge Center, located at 2255 Las Positas Rd, for graciously hosting the event and supporting this meaningful cause.

The Alzheimer’s Association extends deep gratitude to Trish Gainey, her incredible team, the Santa Barbara Bridge Center, and the entire bridge community for making this year’s fundraiser a resounding success.

To learn more about The Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast please visit our website at alz.org/cacentralcoast