Celebrating 35 Years of Healing Through Horses at the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program’s 15th Annual Cowboy Ball at Camp Carmina 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program will host its 15th annual Cowboy Ball fundraiser on Saturday, August 16 at 5:00 pm at Camp Carmina. This event will feature a delicious plated dinner by High on the Hog Catering; an open bar with Firestone Walker Brewing Co. beer and Sunstone wine; live music by Whiskey Business; silent, live, and dessert auctions; and a therapeutic riding demonstration.

Proceeds from the Cowboy Ball support the SYVTRP by providing funds for student scholarships, herd maintenance, and facility operations. The program currently serves 70 individuals weekly, of varying ages and abilities, including those with cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease, autism, Down syndrome, and more, regardless of their ability to pay. According to 20-plus year Program Director Kim Dotzler, “It is truly heartwarming to witness the interactions between our horses and participants. When a participant arrives for their lesson upset and in tears due to physical, mental, and/or emotional challenges, and within minutes of working with their horse has a big smile on their face exclaiming that “this is the best day ever,” you know that something miraculous has just taken place. It’s remarkable the way our horses enrich the lives of our participants!”

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the SYVTRP, this year’s Cowboy Ball honorees are Marie Stoll and The Solvang Vikings.

Beyond attendance at the event, the Cowboy Ball offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities. To learn more, please visit http://www.syvtherapeuticriding.org/events. Thank you to current sponsors: Montecito Bank & Trust; Rio Vista Chevrolet; Marie & Greg Stoll; Community Bank of Santa Maria; Mechanics Bank; Claire Hanssen, EquiAgent for Berkshire Hathaway; Santa Lucia Farm; Jane Shade & Allen Anderson; Lieff Ranch; Jose Villa Photography; Sunstone Winery; Firestone Walker Brewing Co; and Hayley Firestone and Family (venue sponsor). We couldn’t provide healing and restorative benefits to our students and meticulous care of our horses without you.

Cowboy Ball tickets are $150 and include wine and beer, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, toe-tapping music and lots of fun. For tickets and event details, visit http://www.syvtherapeuticriding.org/events. For more information, contact Jillian Knight at jillian@syvtherapeuticriding.org.

Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program serves northern Santa Barbara County and is a PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) Intl. premier accredited center that partners with horses to provide equine-assisted services for children and adults with physical, learning, social, behavioral and emotional challenges — regardless of their ability to pay. More than 70 students attend the riding program each week.