ForestWatch Launches Bowl to Be Wild: An End of Summer Lawn Bowling Tournament and More on August 17, 2025

Santa Barbara, CA – Los Padres ForestWatch’s Bowl to Be Wild event will be held at Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club at 1216 De La Vina Street on August 17, 2025, from 1-4 pm.

During this lawn bowling tournament and summer fun day, guests can learn to lawn bowl and play on the greens all afternoon. There will be free lawn bowling lessons and tacos included with entry tickets as well as numerous other fun exhibits and activities in addition to lawn bowling such as a raffle, bake sale, and ForestWatch merchandise booth. There will also be beer and wine for purchase and ForestWatch staff will be on hand to update guests on our current work.

For the tournament, teams of up to 4 players will compete for a grand prize. Team players can be of any age and do not need to have prior lawn bowling experience. Everyone will have the opportunity to learn on the day and teams playing in the tournament can still continue to play after elimination.

Don’t want to compete in the tournament? You can still join in on the fun! There will be open lawn bowling and lawn bowling lessons available to all attendees.

The event will take place at the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club located in downtown Santa Barbara with a beatuiful view of the Los Padres National Forest from the greens.

Proceeds from the event benefit Los Padres ForestWatch, a local nonprofit organization with a mission to protect wildlife, wilderness, water, and sustainable access throughout the Los Padres National Forest and the Carrizo Plain National Monument through education, advocacy, and when necessary, legal action for the benefit of our communities, climate, and future generations. To learn more about their work visit forestwatch.org

Tickets for Bowl to Be Wild start at $40 for spectators (which includes lawn bowling, tacos and all the fun) or $500 for a team to compete in the tournament. Sponsorships and group tickets are also available at various levels.

Sign-ups at forestwatch.org/bowl contact Krista at krista@forestwatch.org or 805-770-8696.