Lompoc High Alum Toa Taua Signs With Cleveland Browns

The 5'9" 215 Pound Running Back Has a Golden Opportunity to Compete at Browns Training Camp

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Tue Jul 29, 2025 | 9:07pm
Toa Taua rushed for 73 touchdowns at Lompoc High. | Credit: Paul Wellman

Lompoc High alum Toa Taua  signed a training camp contract with the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Taua enjoyed a legendary career at Lompoc High where he was an integral piece of a dominant era of Braves football from 2014-2017, in which the program amassed a 44-5 overall record.

He totaled 73 career touchdowns and was the focal point of a vaunted Lompoc rushing attack before moving on to the University of Nevada where his older brother Vai Taua was an assistant  coach.

Taua exploded onto the scene at Nevada as a freshman leading the team with 872 rushing yards and adding six touchdowns. In his career at Nevada he rushed for 3995 yards and 33 touchdowns in 59 games.

He joins a Browns back field that is light on bodies at the moment due to an injury to Jerome Ford and the uncertain legal status of second round pick Quinshon Judkins.

Wed Jul 30, 2025 | 10:07am
https://www.independent.com/2025/07/29/lompoc-high-alum-toa-taua-signs-with-cleveland-browns/
