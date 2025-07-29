Lompoc High Alum Toa Taua Signs With Cleveland Browns

Lompoc High alum Toa Taua signed a training camp contract with the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Taua enjoyed a legendary career at Lompoc High where he was an integral piece of a dominant era of Braves football from 2014-2017, in which the program amassed a 44-5 overall record.

He totaled 73 career touchdowns and was the focal point of a vaunted Lompoc rushing attack before moving on to the University of Nevada where his older brother Vai Taua was an assistant coach.

Taua exploded onto the scene at Nevada as a freshman leading the team with 872 rushing yards and adding six touchdowns. In his career at Nevada he rushed for 3995 yards and 33 touchdowns in 59 games.

He joins a Browns back field that is light on bodies at the moment due to an injury to Jerome Ford and the uncertain legal status of second round pick Quinshon Judkins.