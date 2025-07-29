Lompoc YMCA and Lompoc Unified School District Partner on Free Back to School Bash + Backpack Giveaway for Local Families

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA — The Lompoc Family YMCA, in partnership with the Lompoc Unified School District, is helping families gear up for the new school year with a Back to School Bash on Sunday, August 11, from 3:00–6:00 PM. The event will take place at the Lompoc Family YMCA, located at 201 W College Ave, and is open to all families in the community. Advance registration is preferred at ciymca.org/programs.

Each registered child will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, helping ensure every student arrives to school confident and ready to learn. Back to school supplies are about building student anticipation for the coming year, while instilling a mindset of preparedness.

“Going back to school should be exciting for all students,” said Thomas Speidel, Executive Director of the Lompoc Family YMCA. “By helping students arrive to school with tools in hand, we’re giving kids the confidence to start strong and succeed.”

“The Lompoc Unified School District is proud of the support each of our families provides to our students, as well as community organizations such as the Lompoc Family YMCA,” said Brian Jaramillo, Assistant Superintendent of Education Services. “Partnering with the YMCA to provide backpacks and school supplies for the first day of school helps ensure each of our students has a mindset of learning.”

In the lead-up to the event, the YMCA is collecting donations of new backpacks and school supplies through August 9. Items may be dropped off at the YMCA front desk. Needed supplies include: backpacks, pencils, crayons, markers, erasers, pencil pouches, binders, notebooks, flashcards, scissors, rulers, and glue sticks.

The event will also spotlight the Teen Activity Program, which offers free YMCA memberships to all middle and high school students enrolled in the Lompoc Unified School District. Attendees can take a tour and sign up on-site. Membership gives teens access to fitness equipment, basketball courts, creative arts and cooking classes, academic support, and teen-focused wellness programs.

“The YMCA Teen Activity Program is a wonderful opportunity for the youth of our community to engage in physical activity, the arts, and other interest-based activities,” commented Jaramillo. “The school district is thrilled about this ongoing partnership with the YMCA.”

“At the Y, we’re committed to strengthening our community,” added Speidel. “We’re proud to support families and provide safe, enriching spaces where youth can learn, grow, and thrive.”