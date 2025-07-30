The Gaza genocide must end!

Sure to eventually top hundreds of thousands, these numbers are now being augmented by Gazans dying of preventable starvation. For a visual wakeup, look at some photos from Gaza.

Instead of acting in the interest of humanity, what do our “leaders” do? They go after anyone who speaks the truth: Students are deported, people are fired fromtheir jobs, international oﬃcials are sanctioned.

Sanctimonious politicians have all of a sudden discovered anti-Semitism, using it as a cudgel against universities and individuals. Where were their crocodile tears whenTrump was talking about “both sides” in Charlottesville, when Trump was dining with self-avowed Nazis, or when Musk was giving stiﬀ-armed salutes?

Lest Democrats feel smug about this, let’s remember that all previous Democratic administrations have enabled Israel, including that of Biden and Harris who did nothing to stop the already-apparent genocide when they had a chance.

I don’t know about you but my feelings oscillate between intense grief and boiling anger. I do not hide my pro-Palestinian sentiments. But this goes beyond one side or another. This is about our shared humanity. Does it still exist? Did it ever exist?

As citizens, our tools are limited. As meager as they sometimes appear, we still haveto utilize them. So, tell your congressperson to co-sponsor HR 3565 — The Block the Bombs Act — attend rallies and demonstrations, write letters, and talk to friends and family.

Exercise your humanity.