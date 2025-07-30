Foresters Advance to Quarterfinals of NBC World Series

After going unbeaten in group play, while defeating three opponents by a combined score of 26-1 the Foresters will advance to the NBC World Series Quarterfinals on Thursday.

The remainder of the tournament is now single elimination and the Foresters need three victories to capture their 11th NBC World Series Championship.

In Santa Barbara’s final game of group play Sawyer Farr delivered three extra-base hits, including his first home run of the summer in the second inning as the Foresters captured a 5-0 win over Lonestar Collegiate.

The Foresters pitching staff shined as a group after back-to-back complete games to open the tournament. Noah Waldeck got the start and put up three shutout innings while striking out five.

Jaden Barfield, J.D. Goodcase, Andrew Guardino were spectacular out of the bullpen keeping Lonestar Collegiate scoreless without surrendering a single hit. Closer Steele Eaves could not earn a save, but struck out two to wrap up the shutout.

The Foresters will take on the Lonestar Kraken in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 10 a.m. PDT. Fans can tune in via The Foresters YouTube Channel to listen. You can also watch the action on the NBC World Series YouTube channel.