SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 29, 2025

The Santa Barbara Police Department is excited to announce this year’s National Night Out, taking place on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Spencer Adams Parking Lot, 1235 Chapala St.

This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever, featuring numerous family-friendly activities including a video game trailer, free face painting, bounce house, fire safety house, Sparky the Fire Dog, Youth Makers Market, Library on the Go, taco truck, churro booth, and a variety of public safety vehicles for kids to explore. We encourage the community to stop by, ask questions, and interact with your local first responders.

Partnering agencies include the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Public Library, Santa Barbara Police Activities League, Airport Patrol, Parks and Recreation, the City’s Sustainability Department, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, and County Probation.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign held across the United States on the first Tuesday of August. The goal is to strengthen neighborhood bonds, enhance public safety, and foster positive relationships between residents and law enforcement. The event began in 1984 with 2.5 million neighbors from 400 communities in 23 states. Since then, it has grown substantially, with millions of participants from thousands of communities nationwide. National Night Out highlights the importance of community engagement and proactive strategies to improve public safety.