The Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club is thrilled to announce the return of the annual Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade, set to take place on Saturday, December 6 at 6:00pm!

The cherished hometown event, presented by Fuel Depot and Elks Lodge, will once again light up Hollister Avenue, with the parade route stretching from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue. Featuring elaborate floats, spirited musical acts, energetic dance groups, and joyful participants, this event is sure to be a memorable highlight of the year.

Organizations and individuals can make a meaningful impact by becoming parade sponsors. Funds raised through the parade directly support the Lions Club’s mission to promote sight and hearing health in local schools. Thanks to generous community sponsorships, the Lions Club provided screenings for more than 3,500 elementary students in 2024, with 6% of those children identified as needing vision or hearing assistance.

Last year’s celebration brought together 1,750 participants, 85 community groups, and 4,000–5,000 spectators, making it one of the most vibrant and well-attended events of the season. With even more expected this year, organizers are seeking 80 enthusiastic volunteers to help bring the 2025 parade to life.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at the following levels:

Presenting Sponsor ($5000)

North Pole Diamond Sponsor ($3000)

Reindeer Platinum Sponsor ($1500)

Candy Cane Gold Sponsor ($1000)

Silver Bells Silver Sponsor ($500)

Snowman Bronze Sponsor ($250)

Elf Copper Sponsor ($100)

Sponsors will have the chance to be recognized on the parade’s social media channels throughout the months leading up to the parade.

In collaboration with the City of Goleta, the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade is an evening for friends, families, and neighbors to come together, support a meaningful cause, and enjoy the warmth of the holiday season. Whether you’re marching, sponsoring, or cheering from the sidelines, we invite you to be part of the joy!

Community members are encouraged to sign up as volunteers by contacting goletaholidayparade@gmail.com to help with preparations or assist on the day of the parade. Those interested in participating can register for a fee of $45 for general entries and $30 for schools and nonprofit organizations. School bands are free!

For more details about sponsorship opportunities, volunteering, and participation, visit http://www.goletaholidayparade.org or email goletaholidayparade@gmail.com.