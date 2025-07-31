Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – Travelers will encounter possible intermittent full traffic stops in both directions of US 101, approximately two-miles north of the Santa Maria River Bridge on Sunday, August 10 from 6 am to 10 am.

PG&E will conduct utility work on poles that may require these full temporary stops in traffic which should not exceed five minutes.

These rolling stops may occur in both directions of US 101 and will be facilitated by the California Highway Patrol.

All highway workers deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.

