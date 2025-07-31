Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA – In the South Coast’s largest commercial building sale year-to-date, the 42,600 square-foot “flex” building at 326 Bollay Drive was purchased by a local investor for $15.8 million. The single-tenant property was leased in 2024 by Redwire Space Enterprises for a seven-year term, adding to its value as an investment.

Situated within the thriving Tech Park @ Engage—an innovative six-building commercial campus managed by Majestic Asset Management—this property is part of a vibrant ecosystem that continues to shape Goleta’s economic and real estate landscape. The campus is home to a prestigious roster of tenants including Lockheed Martin, Alcon Research, LaunchPoint, and Santa Barbara Imaging Systems, underscoring its reputation as a hub for leading-edge industries.

Majestic’s visionary development and hands-on operational approach have played a pivotal role in elevating Goleta as a premier destination for R&D, technology, and life science firms. Their consistent investment in infrastructure, tenant relationships, and long-term campus planning has transformed Tech Park @ Engage into a highly regarded campus recognized for its strategic location and exceptional tenant mix on the Central Coast.”

Francois DeJohn and Caitlin Hensel, both partners with Hayes Commercial Group, represented the seller in the transaction. DeJohn also represented the buyer. “This transaction demonstrates the continued strength of Goleta’s R&D market, even in a cautious investment climate,” Hensel said.

This off-market transaction runs counter to current market trend, which has seen a dip in investment sales in recent quarters. “Tech, engineering and bioscience companies continue to generate demand for high-quality space in Goleta,” DeJohn said, citing recent leases by Umbra, Curvature, Redwire, and Google. “And we’re seeing strong interest from investors looking for properties in Goleta that these companies lease.”

Redwire Space Enterprises, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a prominent leader in the space industry, known for its advanced technological solutions that accelerate human expansion into space. The company has a significant presence in the development and supply of solar array systems adopted for major projects like the International Space Station and the lunar Gateway Power and Propulsion Element.

Based in Agoura Hills, Majestic Asset Management manages, owns and develops investment property primarily in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties. They own and operate 19 successful commercial buildings in Goleta, in addition to their portfolio in other regions.

To learn more about opportunities in other Majestic Asset Management properties, contact Francois DeJohn or Caitlin Hensel.