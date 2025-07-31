Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA MARIA, CA) – The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department will hold a community open house meeting on Thursday, August 7, to share updates on the Bonita School Road Bridge Replacement Project (Project). The event is free and open to the public, with all invited to learn more about the Project.

The Project includes replacing the existing low-water crossing on Bonita School Road with a full-span, all-weather bridge over the Santa Maria River. The new bridge will provide enhanced safety for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians, and will reduce the risk of flooding and closures during high river flow events. The existing crossing currently supports more than 4,000 vehicles per day as one of only three crossings connecting Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The event will include a presentation on the current design, Project schedule, right-of-way considerations, and next steps. Spanish interpretation will be available.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, August 7, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Bonita Elementary School, 2715 West Main Street, Santa Maria, CA 93458.

The Project is currently in the design and permitting phases, with construction anticipated to begin in 2027. Project improvements include new roadway approaches, a separate pedestrian path, bike lanes, and upgraded drainage systems.

Those who are unable to attend can visit the Project website for updates and additional information.