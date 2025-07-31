Santa Barbara Maritime Museum brings “Girls in Ocean Science” to Carpinteria for one-day Event Featuring Local Female Scientists

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Carpinteria, CA – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) brought its annual Girls in Ocean Science (GiOS) conference to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria (GIC) for a dynamic event on Monday July 28, 2025. This empowering educational experience invited GIC’s elementary and middle school summer camps to explore ocean sciences alongside inspiring local female scientists, educators, and conservation leaders.

This one-day conference builds on SBMM’s mission to inspire the next generation of maritime and ocean stewards. Through hands-on activities, engaging discussions, and field-based experiences, participants explored careers in marine biology, oceanography, environmental science, and other STEAM fields—guided by women who are actively making waves in their professions.

“We are thrilled to bring this impactful program to the Carpinteria community,” said Lis Perry, Education Director at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. “By connecting students directly with local female role models—such as Rachel Rhodes from the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory at UCSB, who was born and raised in Carpinteria—we hope to ignite curiosity, build confidence, and inspire a lasting passion for protecting their coastal community.”

Participants rotated through seven interactive stations covering topics such as whale conservation research, shark ecology, ocean literacy, oceanography, commercial diving, and coastal ecology. There was also be an art lesson, led by art educator, Sondra Weiss.

SBMM believes in integrating art into ocean science as it allows girls to explore the natural world creatively and emotionally, helping them connect more deeply with the ocean and see themselves as both scientists and storytellers.

“We’re so grateful for the Girls in Ocean Science program and the opportunity it gave our girls to engage with hands-on marine science right here on campus at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. They loved the interactive stations, and being in a familiar, supportive space made the experience even more meaningful, helping them feel seen, inspired, and excited about what’s possible. Experiences like this open our girls’ eyes to the possibilities ahead and show them that a future in STEM is truly within their reach.” – Jamie Collins, GIC Executive Director

The goals of this inspiring event not only highlighted the importance of women in science but also reinforced the urgent need to protect our coastal and ocean environments.

GiOS aims to address the gender gap in science fields by empowering participants to envision themselves as future scientists and environmental stewards. Past participants have gone on to pursue degrees in ocean-related subjects, citing the conference as a key moment in their personal and academic journeys.

Scientists and Experts included:

COAST Lab, University of California, Santa Barbara: Dana Myers

Lost Art of Love Letters: Sondra Weiss

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper: Penny Owens (GiOS Conference Co-Chair) and Veronica Moran

Santoro Lab, University of California, Santa Barbara: Nicola Paul and Jeemin H. Rhim

Shark Lab, California State University, Long Beach: Felicity Eriksson

Marine Diving Technology, Santa Barbara City College: Emma Horanic and Alina Snyder

NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries: Claire Fackler

Whale Safe, Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory: Rachel Rhodes and Rachel Bacal

“Representation matters,” said Holly Lohuis, Co-Chair for GiOS, Co-Director of the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area and resides in Carpinteria. “When girls meet women who share their stories and passions in science, it shows them they truly belong. We want these students to become active stewards of their own coastal ecosystems in Carpinteria, CA.”

SBMM will also host their 5th annual Girls in Ocean Science conference on September 27th for middle school students and September 28th for high school students.

The Steinmetz Foundation generously sponsors girls in Ocean Science.

About SBMM:

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum inspires people to celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel and understand the importance of our rich maritime history. As SBMM celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, the museum continues to offer dynamic exhibits, hands-on learning, and community programs that illuminate our deep connections with the sea. Learn more at sbmm.org.