The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association’s “What’s Happening Downtown” Update

Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to dive into a dynamic lineup of cultural events, exhibitions, and celebrations as we welcome August. From flamenco performances and makers markets to engaging art exhibitions and unique social gatherings, downtown Santa Barbara is buzzing with energy and creativity.

Featured Events:

El Mercado De la Guerra (7/30-8/2,11:00 AM)

Las Noches de Ronda (7/30-8/2, 8:00 PM)

Fiesta Flamenco Painting Class at The Painted Cabernet (8/1, 6:00 PM)

Mujeres Makers Market at El Presidio (August 2-3, 10:00 AM)

Ongoing & Exhibitions:

FERTILUM by Caribbean artist Ricardo Ozier-Lafontaine at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (On display through October 5)

(On display through October 5) SB Visual Artists Paseo Nuevo Exhibition (On Display through July 31)

(On Display through July 31) “Telling Stories of Mexican California” at Casa de la Guerra (On Display through August 31)

at Casa de la Guerra (On Display through August 31) Karaoke Fridays at Longoria Wines (Fridays, 6:30 PM)

(Fridays, 6:30 PM) Courthouse Sunken Garden Summer Cinema Series (Fridays, 8:30 PM)

(Fridays, 8:30 PM) “Toska” by Olga Bologo at Gallery 113 (Opening August 5)

(Opening August 5) 1st Thursday Art Walk (First Thursday each month)

