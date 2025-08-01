I didn’t think it was possible for Trump to trample on our rights any more than he already has, but I was wrong. Let me direct you to his Executive Order, signed on July 24, 2025, which is not only illegal and unconstitutional but morally reprehensible.

Oh, the legalese is outfitted like a party dress, but what it covers is a stinking pile of dung.

What it boils down to is this: If you are homeless, a drug addict, or have a mental health issue, you can be “removed” to a “civil commitment” facility, or to a “local, State or Federal jail or hospital.” Not because you’ve committed any crime, but because you’re in the unfortunate position of being homeless. You can be deprived of your liberty simply because you have nowhere to go. You can’t afford the outrageous rents being charged, or you can’t afford treatment for your mental health issues, or your drug addiction.

So, what’s Trump’s “fix?” Lock ‘em up! God forbid we provide actual help for those with mental health or drug issues. No, he’ll just lock you up instead. Homeless? Too bad. He’ll lock you up, too.

Oh, it gets even worse. Do you remember HIPAA? The federal law that is supposed to protect the privacy of your health information? Yeah, that one. Well, you can kiss it goodbye, too. Section 5 of this Order “requires the recipients of Federal funding for homelessness assistance to collect health-related information.”

I have to wonder what’s really behind this order. With Trump, everything is about money. Is he planning to use the homeless, the mentally ill, and the drug addicts as some sort of cheap labor? Nothing would surprise me.

Trump has done a lot of crappy things, but this one takes the cake.