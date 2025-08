Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA—Santa Barbara MTD and Teamsters Local 186 (Teamsters) have agreed to a 45-day contract extension, allowing bus service to continue to operate normally.

MTD and the Teamsters have also agreed to a state-mediated contract proposal, and a vote on that contract by Teamsters members is anticipated.

MTD appreciates the continued patience of the public with this process.