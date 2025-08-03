Refined Party Animals Celebrate Fiesta at the Zoo

Aptly known as Fiesta’s wildest party, a sold-out DIGS drew 1,600 guests last Thursday to the Santa Barbara Zoo’s scenic hilltop for a sunset and beyond celebration. Formerly known as La Celebracíon de los Dignatarios, the fundraiser is jointly held by the Santa Barbara Zoo and Old Spanish Days. It featured a copious selection of food and drinks from 28 food and 21 drink purveyors, each serving from booths set amidst the lush landscape of the Zoo.

Guests, many sporting Fiesta attire, were greeted at the entrance with music by the talented Mariachi Orgullo de Mexico and offered margaritas and more. Most opted for the direct stroll up to the hilltop party venue, while some detoured off to experience the Zoo after hours.

The mariachi group kicked off the short program, during which El Presidente Fritz Olenberger welcomed guests and shared how the event is one of his favorite traditions because it brings together city and county leaders and a few hundred of his closest friends. Olenberger bid guests to “capture the spirit” — his theme for this year’s Fiesta — noting that “the spirit of joy, tradition, and community are all wrapped up in this one unforgettable evening.”

Local dignitaries included Mayor Randy Rowse, Police Chief Kelly Gordon, City Fire Chief Chris Mailes, and of course, Fritz Olenberger and his wife, Gretchen Olenberger. Especially popular food offerings came from Los Agaves Restaurant, S.B. Fish Market, Acme Hospitality/Loquita S.B., Opal Restaurant and Bar, and The Andersen.

Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Treviño captivated guests with a breathtaking flamenco performance, followed by an open dance floor, with guests dancing into the night.

Jef Dell, former la presidenta (2007) Kelly Jensen Dell, and former la presidenta (2011) Joanne Funari | Gail Arnold



Honorary el presidente (2023) Vince Caballero, Boardmember Angelique Davis, former el presidente (2020) Erik Davis | Gail Arnold



Former el presidente Brian Schwabecher (2024) and Emily Schwabecher | Gail Arnold



Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Treviño performs. | Gail Arnold

Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Treviño performs. | Gail Arnold

Mariachi Orgullo de Mexico performs. | Gail Arnold

Zoo staff spread the Fiesta spirit. | Gail Arnold

Guests enjoy the event. | Gail Arnold

Guests enjoy the event. | Gail Arnold

Guests enjoy the event. | Gail Arnold